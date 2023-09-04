Is Deion Sanders Colorado football's first Black head coach? All you need to know

Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado's victory in the season opener has sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. The response Coach Prime had after their 45-42 win against TCU displays how much people doubted his roster changes before the season.

Sanders made the post-game press conference uncomfortable for the reporters, who had previously negatively addressed his coaching style. Moreover, one question in particular caught Coach Prime's attention. The reporter asked if he had any comments for the people who did not believe in his roster transformation for Colorado football.

Deion replied,

"We do things that have never been done, and that makes people uncomfortable. When you see a confident Black man, talking the talk and walking the walk, coaching 75% African Americans, that’s kinda threatening."

He added,

“Oh! They don’t like that. But we consistently do what we do. I’m here and I ain’t going nowhere. You’re about to get comfortable with me.”

Although the love for Deion is unconditional, his concerns regarding his color attracted doubts and nursed the conversation if a black man as Colorado football head coach is new to the university.

Deion Sanders is not the first Black head football coach in the history of Colorado Buffaloes. He is the fourth Black football head coach appointed by the Colorado Buffaloes. Joe Burrow was the first Black head coach to be hired by the University in 2010.

Black Head coaches hired by Buffs other than Deion Sanders

Jon Embree, Karl Dorrell, and Mel Tucker

Here is a list of Black head coaches who coached the Buffaloes before Deion Sanders:

I. Jon Embree (2011 and 2012, 2 seasons)

Jon Embree was 46 years old when he became the first African-American ever to be named the football head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He signed a 5-year contract with the university, but his overall record of 4-21 could not help keep his case in the front office. He was replaced by Mike MacIntyre.

II. Mel Tucker (2019, 1 season)

Mel Tucker signed a 5-year, $14.75 million deal with the Colorado football team in 2018. However, he was also termed as a one-season head coach and was soon replaced by Karl Dorrell. He posted a record of 5-7 with the Buffaloes. Mel signed with Michigan State following his dismissal from Colorado.

III. Karl Dorrell (2020, 2021 and 2022, 3 seasons)

Karl Dorrell was named the 27th head coach of Colorado football. He signed an $18 million contract with the university, extending for five years. He even bagged the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award in the COVID-19 shortened season. However, the 0-5 start to the 2022 season contributed to Karl's expulsion from the program.

Many analysts have doubted Deion Sanders' journey with the Colorado Buffaloes after the mammoth roster change. However, Coach Prime has silenced all his haters with the win against last season's national title-contending team, the TCU Horned Frogs.

