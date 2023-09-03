Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes achieved a marvel for themselves, helping their team win over the TCU Horned Frogs in an iconic Week 1. Deion Sanders, the head coach of Colorado Buffaloes, stole the show pulling the Buffaloes out of their dismal 1-11 record.

In addition, Hunter and Shedeur Sanders shone as the best on-field performers of the Buffaloes. Travis celebrated his incredible debut by posting a picture of an "I'm Him" hoodie on his Instagram account, urging his supporters to get one.

Although the message appears cryptic at first glance, it holds profound significance for Hunter. His coach, Deion commended him for an exceptional display against TCU alluding to the message. Sanders stated,

"He is him. We missed him on two deep balls. If we hit those, the Heisman is in his crib chilling right now. God bless!”

Deion Sanders' endless praise for Travis and Shedeur

The overhauled roster from Deion has done wonders for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, the stars of the show, Shedeur and Travis, have emerged as Sanders' wingmen in the victory.

Sanders couldn't thank the two enough when praising them on record,

"I'm so thankful right now. My son and my other son, I'm proud of these kids."

Travis Hunter is amongst the star performers against TCU

Colorado Buffaloes boasts not just one but two potential Heisman contenders in Shedeur and Travis. Both Sanders and Hunter delivered flawless performances on the field against TCU. The two standouts thrived in addition to Dylan Edwards in the greatest debut by Buffaloes.

Sanders impressively amassed 510 passing yards and Hunter made 11 receptions for 119 yards. Hunter also added a red zone interception to his resume in his massive debut.

Hunter justified his position as ESPN's No.2 recruit in the 2022 class. He spurned Florida State to play under Deion at JSU. He accompanied Sanders to the Colorado Buffaloes and was among the 86 new players featured by Sanders.