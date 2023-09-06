Tom Brady recently expressed his heartfelt admiration towards the dynamic duo of Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, who took the college football world by storm after their season opener against TCU.

Shedeur Sanders has sent shockwaves through the Pac-12 conference by announcing his arrival alongside his coach and father, Deion Sanders. Tom Brady appreciated their performance, emphasizing the special bond between the two:

"Deion and Shedeur out there at Colorado, ballin, and talk about a father-son duo that was so cool to watch and, you know, it's just what life's all about, man. I saw his pregame speech, I was ready to run through my iPhone, he's just doing great things.

"So it just speaks of great parenting, really caring about your kids. We had great parents, and to keep seeing stuff like that, that's what I love to see."

Deion Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer who transitioned into coaching. Brady was all praise for the man, adding how he loved Coach Prime's pregame speech.

Tom Brady texted Shedeur Sanders after Colorado's big win against TCU

Shedeur was a promising four-star high school quarterback recruit in 2020, who had the honor of training with the legendary Tom Brady. Fast forward to 2022, Deion Sander's son made headlines after signing a NIL deal with Brady's very own athleticwear brand.

Brady appears to have taken Shedeur under his wing, as he texted Coach Prime's son after their season-opening win. After all, who could be better than the 5-time NFL Super Bowl MVP to dole out some QB-to-QB advice?

Brady texted, "Don't be satisfied," as confirmed by Shedeur Sanders during an interaction with reporters on Tuesday. This certainly reflects Brady's relentless pursuit of excellence and willingness to mentor upcoming talent.

Deion and Brady, too, have a wholesome relationship. Coach Prime once hailed the 46-year-old as the greatest. He acknowledged how the seven-time Super Bowl champion dedicated his valuable time to working with his son. Deion and Shedeur are all set to scale great heights together and with Brady in their corner, it just seems inevitable.