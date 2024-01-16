Who is Alabama's strength coach, Scott Cochran? What we know about the veteran assistant coach

Scott Cochran, the former head strength and conditioning coach for Alabama Crimson Tide, was a key member of Nick Saban's staff for six national championships, including one at LSU in 2003.

He left the Crimson Tide in 2020 to join Georgia as a special teams coordinator. With Saban retiring after 17 seasons, and Kalen DeBoer taking over as the 28th head coach, some fans are hoping that Cochran will return to his old role.

Cochran, who won two national Strength Coach of the Year awards, was known for his high-energy and motivational style.

Who is Alabama's strength coach, Scott Cochran?

Cochran has been the Special Teams Coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs since 2020, after a 13-year stint as the head strength and conditioning coach at Alabama.

Under his guidance, the team became one of the quite physically dominant, with many players excelling on the field.

Originating from New Orleans, Cochran initiated his strength and conditioning career at University Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge. He achieved a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from LSU in 2001.

Cochran is widely regarded as one of the best in his field, and his expertise has been instrumental in the success of Alabama and Georgia programs.

What do we know about the veteran assistant coach Scott Cochran?

Scott Cochran, an experienced strength coach, has actively collaborated with NBA athletes in his career.

In 2004, he left LSU to join the New Orleans Hornets (now New Orleans Pelicans) as an assistant strength coach, where he trained NBA stars like Chris Paul, Baron Davis, David West and Tyson Chandler. He stayed with the team until 2006.

He then rejoined Saban at Alabama in 2007 as the head strength and conditioning coach and was part of Saban's first staff at the Crimson Tide.

Cochran spent 13 years at Alabama, winning four national championships and developing many NFL players. Notably, he won his fourth national championship in 2022, when Georgia beat Alabama 33–18 in the CFP title game.

The veteran coach also holds a master's degree in sports management.

