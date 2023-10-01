Who is the Alabama starting QB today? Exploring Buffaloes' QB depth chart ahead of Week 5 game at Davis Wade Stadium

Alabama is in Starkville, Mississippi, for their Week 5 clash with SEC Division West rival Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide is a 14.5-point favorite for the encounter, with 'Bama being 3-1 and Mississippi State 2-2 in the season so far.

The Crimson Tide has had its fair share of issues since their Week 2 34-24 loss to Texas. The Longhorns exposed probably the most underprepared 'Bama offense since coach Saban took over in 2007. Their difficulties at quarterback were to be expected, given that, with Bryce Young being drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, they were forced to try a new quarterback. The truly surprising weakness of Alabama's offense was the O-Line. They have been unable to provide protection for quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has been sacked 11 times in three games.

At one point, after their defeat to Texas, Saban tried Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner at quarterback. The experiment, which took place during the Week 3 South Florida, was disastrous with none of the quarterbacks being able to record even a hundred yards. Alabama won by the skin of its teeth 17-10 in an encounter with a non-Power Five school. Alabama's stock is currently lower than it has been in a while, with the school being ranked No. 12 in the nation in the Week 5 AP Poll.

Since then, coach Saban decided to give the spot back to Milroe. The young signal-caller has 674 passing yards with six touchdown passes. He also has three interceptions in three games. He is expected to return for the Week 5 encounter with Mississippi State.

Alabama's Week 5 victory

Understanding the limitations of his offense, Saban decided to bank on his defense against the high-scoring Ole Miss Rebels in Week 4. The bet paid off, as the Crimson Tide held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring match in the Lane Kiffin era. 'Bama won 24-10.

While quarterback Jalen Milroe threw his third interception in three games, he looked good at times as he recorded 225 passing yards with one touchdown. The lack of protection he received from the O-line was evident. When he went on the 33-yard touchdown pass play, he was tackled at the same time he released the ball. He got sacked four times during the game.