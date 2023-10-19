Who is Baylor Cheerleader 45, Bayley Humphrey? Meet the viral acrobatics and tumbling star with an incredible physique

Student-athlete Bayley Humphrey went viral earlier this year due to her impressive feats of strength for the Baylor Bears' acrobatics and tumbling program, which led to their eighth national championship.

Humphrey stunned several watchers with her effortless strength while hauling her teammates in the acro portion of the event. A&T combines cheerleading and gymnastics.

She has left viewers shocked with her powerful physique and muscular upper body and legs, which enable her to effortlessly show off the feats of strength required in A&T.

Humphrey is also quite tall and has incredible core strength, enabling her to move through the motions required for the sport. However, underneath the powerful exterior, who's Bayley Humphrey aka Cheerleader 45?

Who is Bayley Humphrey?

Bayley Humphrey is a junior from Chandler, Arizona, attending Baylor University and is a member of the acrobatics and tumbling team that competes in the Big 12.

She majors in Health Science Studies and has a sister, Catelyn, and two brothers, Caleb and Zach, as per her bio on the Baylor sports website. She's the daughter of Judson and Cynthia Humphrey.

She started gymnastics at the young age of 4 and only began cheerleading at age 12, making the transition to A&T, which combines both much easier.

Humphrey was at Hamilton High School before joining Mesa Community College, where she also competed in gymnastics. In 2021, she joined Baylor University where she got the national platform to show off her skills.

Bayley Humphrey's A&T career

In February, due to her impressive performances in the pyramid events, Bayley Humphrey won the NCATA Specialist of the Week award.

Against Frostburg State, Humphrey was part of a perfect 10 toss, and in various pyramid events throughout the season, she had six perfect scores.

After the video of Humphrey holding Jordan Gruendler went viral and earned widespread recognition, Baylor A&T coach Felecia Mulkey tweeted:

“I will admit, this made me a little emotional. These women work hard and deserve recognition.”

Not only was Humphrey part of the Baylor Bears' national championship team this season, but she was also named a NCATA All-American and was on the NCATA Academic Honor Roll.

Humphrey got a Most Outstanding Athlete honorable mention a few months ago, which shows just how far she has come while competing in a sport that not many people had heard of before her videos went viral.