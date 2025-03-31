Meet Blaine Bradford, Ryan Day's new recruit for Ohio State's 2026 class

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes landed Blaine Bradford, who is the top-ranked five-star safety and the 23rd-ranked player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. Bradford is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is the second five-star recruit Ohio State has landed. He's a 6-foot-1, 207-pound safety.

The safety attends Catholic High School, just over four miles from Tiger Stadium in Louisiana. Bradford's older brother Jacob signed with LSU last winter as one of the highest-ranked safeties in the 2025 class.

Bradford had offers from LSU, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas A&M and Michigan, among others. In total, he had 30 offers.

Ryan Day says hosting recruits is crucial in the spring for Ohio State

Ryan Day and Ohio State have done a good job in recruiting, and a big reason why is hosting recruits in the spring.

Day says having recruits in the spring allows them more time to show the facility, as well as seeing the championship banners, which is key.

"Huge. Huge to see our guys work, to see the energy when you walk into the Woody," Day said, via 247Sports. "You just feel it when you walk in. You feel greatness. You feel excellence. You walk into that indoor, you see the new banners up on the wall.

"It's all there. We take a lot of pride in developing the most elite players in the entire world and then the expectations of winning championships. It's great for recruits."

Day also believes that getting to show the parents around and showing them how everything is run in the offseason is also key.

"I know as a dad, I want to take a look at the people and look them in the eye," Day added. "There's a lot of great weight rooms, a lot of great facilities across the country, a lot of great stadiums, but to me, ultimately, it comes down to the people. It's been like that a lot longer than I've been here."

Ohio State has the seventh-ranked recruiting class in 2026, according to 247Sports.

