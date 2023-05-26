Who is Brian Banks? How his accusations and eventual acquittal compares to Matt Araiza

Punter Matt Araiza is looking to get a second chance at his NFL career, and the common comparison has been with Brian Banks.

For those unfamiliar, Araiza was accused of raping a woman and was released from his rookie contract 48 hours after the lawsuit was filed. However, San Diego State University announced that there were 'no findings' of Araiza being part of the incident.

So, how does that compare to what Brian Banks had to deal with? Let's discuss what he had to deal with, as many may be unfamiliar with his story.

What happened to Brian Banks?

Banks was a dominant linebacker at Long Beach Poly High and had accepted a full-ride scholarship to the University of Southern California to join their football team. However, things took a massive turn when he was falsely accused by classmate Wanetta Gibson of raping her.

Brian Banks was convicted despite there being no DNA found on the accuser or her clothing, no witnesses or no evidence to back the alleged victim's claims. At just 17, he was faced with a choice: agree a plea deal or potentially be charged as an adult and get 41 years-to life. He decided to plea no contest and ended up being sentenced to ten years of prison and probation and would start his sentence on his 18th birthday.

Banks spent half of the sentence behind bars before his accuser recanted her testimonies, and he was able to have his conviction overturned in 2012.

Justin Brooks @JustinoBrooks 11 Years ago today Brian Banks was exonerated and his adventures began in the NFL, a movie, a book, and now as an inspirational speaker. Happy Freedomversary buddy! Enjoy your day! @BrianBanksFREE 11 Years ago today Brian Banks was exonerated and his adventures began in the NFL, a movie, a book, and now as an inspirational speaker. Happy Freedomversary buddy! Enjoy your day! @BrianBanksFREE https://t.co/NmL0o1diDM

How does that compare to Matt Araiza?

Matt Arazia's story is more on the front of people's minds, as he was accused of rape, but there were no criminal charges.

Banks eventually got to live his dream, as his NFL career lasted four preseason games with the Atlanta Falcons before he was released. Arazia recently had his first tryout since the news has come out that there's no evidence against him as he auditioned to be the next punter for the New York Jets.

Both Banks and Araiza were wrongfully accused of raping a woman and almost had their entire life's dream taken away from them for something they were not involved in.

However, it seems like the truth has eventually come out in both situations, and each man was able to continue their dreams. Araiza was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft and shortly released after the accusation.

Now it seems like it's his opportunity to begin a career that almost never happened.

