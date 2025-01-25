Who is Brian Bohannon? Meet Georgia Tech's new offensive assistant

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have announced that Brian Bohannon will be the program's new offensive analyst after the 2024 season, where they had the eighth-best-ranked offense in the ACC conference.

Bohannon went to the University of Georgia (the rivals of his new employer) and played wide receiver for four seasons (1990-93). Once he graduated, he went into coaching. He took numerous position coach roles at schools, including Navy and Georgia Tech.

Bohannon is most known for being the head coach of Kennesaw State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brian Bohannon: The Man who built Kennesaw State

The Kennesaw State Owls is College Football's newest program, having played its first season in 2015. The program was an FCS school from their opening game until the beginning of the 2024 season.

Trending

The Owls won three Big South Conference Championships and made four appearances in the playoffs, which use a bracket format similar to what the College Football Playoff uses now.

Then the team made the step up to the FBS level in 2024. Brian Bohannon led the program through this period (2015-). In their first FBS season in Conference USA, they recorded 1-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play, before he was fired by the program.

In a press release, the Kennesaw State Athletic director said the following:

"Over the last three years, the results on the football field failed to support our goal of building a competitive FBS program. Therefore, I determined it was time to make a leadership change to take the football program in a new direction.

"I advised Coach Bohannon of my decision and, as is customary, offered him the opportunity to announce that he had stepped down. At the conclusion of our meeting, it was my understanding that Coach Bohannon had accepted my offer.”

This brought to an end the partnership between coach and team that took an idea and turned it into a reality. Brian's son, Blake was a wide receiver for the program. After his father left, Blake entered the transfer portal.

Now, Bohannon can bring the expertise to the Yellow Jackets, a well established program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback