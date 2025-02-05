Who is Brian Hartline? Ohio State's potential OC target after Chip Kelly's departure

Brian Hartline, Ohio State’s wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, is a strong candidate for the full-time offensive coordinator role following Chip Kelly’s departure. A former Buckeyes receiver, Hartline just completed his eighth season on Ohio State’s coaching staff. Although he was named offensive coordinator in 2023, head coach Ryan Day retained the play-calling duties.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Who is Brian Hartline?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hartline has built a reputation as an elite recruiter and developer of wide receiver talent. He has secured commitments from seven five-star recruits and 18 receivers ranked in the top 100 of their classes. Over the past three years, he has coached four first-round NFL Draft picks and played a key role in developing a fifth. His impact on Ohio State’s offense has been undeniable.

Despite his growing reputation, Hartline has downplayed the idea of becoming a head coach. After interviewing for the West Virginia job, he reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State:

"Being a head coach is not really on my mind," Hartline said [H/t Eleven Warriors.com]. "Year-to-year you always have people who reach out and want to speak to you about opportunities.

“I'm never in a situation where I'm never going to talk to someone or anything about an opportunity, but my focus is – I love being at Ohio State. It's well-documented, and I see it as such."

Hartline has been part of Ohio State’s offensive coaching staff for the past two seasons, contributing to a 25-4 record and a national championship. His deep experience with the program and his success on the recruiting trail make him a compelling option for the offensive coordinator role.

Will Ryan Day entrust Brian Hartline with OC responsibility?

Ohio State Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline - Source: Imagn

Brian Hartline has never called plays at the collegiate level, raising questions about whether Ryan Day will entrust him with that responsibility. One potential solution could be pairing him with a veteran coordinator to provide experience while Hartline grows into the role.

Some believe the timing is right for Hartline to take the next step in his coaching career. Promoting him could be a long-term investment in the program’s offensive identity, ensuring continuity and stability for Ohio State’s future.

Also Read: Chip Kelly replacements: 3 best candidates for Ryan Day to fill Ohio State OC spot

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place