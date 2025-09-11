  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Who is the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay for Week 3? Location, time, venue and more explored

Who is the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay for Week 3? Location, time, venue and more explored

By Garima
Modified Sep 11, 2025 19:52 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, for Week 3 of the college football season, and it is bringing all the energy to one big rivalry: Tennessee vs. Georgia. The pregame show will broadcast live from the University of Tennessee campus before Saturday’s showdown between the No. 15-ranked Volunteers and the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs.

Ad

This will be GameDay’s first trip to Knoxville since 2022, when Tennessee won over Alabama, and the second-straight year the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry has been presented, as last year’s meeting in Athens saw Georgia win 31-17.

Who is the celebrity guest picker in Knoxville for College GameDay Week 3?

Former Tennessee athlete Candace Parker will join the College GameDay crew as the celebrity guest picker for Week 3.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Parker played under coach Pat Summitt and is one of the most decorated players in women’s college basketball history. She led the Lady Vols to two NCAA titles, won the Wooden Award twice and was the first woman to dunk in an NCAA tournament game.

Now a well-known basketball analyst and former WNBA MVP, Parker talked about making the appearance:

“It's your girl, Candace Parker, proud alum of the University of Tennessee. If you cut me, I bleed orange, and that's why I'm so excited that College GameDay is coming to Knoxville. ... I'm so excited to let the world in on a little secret that 100,000 screaming fans in Neyland will know on Saturday that the Tennessee Volunteers are going to shock the world.
Ad
"In the 10 year drought … Joshua Dobbs, 2016 threw that Hail Mary … and there's a new Josh that's going to take down the Dogs, and that's coach (Josh) Heupel, high octane offense, solid defense. We're ready, and I'm calling it right now. So I look forward to seeing you all on Saturday.”
Ad

Venue, Date & Time

  • Venue: Ayres Hall, University of Tennessee campus
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Duration: 3 hours (ends at 12 p.m. ET)
  • Watch on: ESPN (also streaming via the ESPN app and Fubo)

Georgia will enter Saturday’s game as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under for total points at 50.5. Recent history has heavily favored the Bulldogs in this rivalry, as they’ve won in eight of the last ten meetings against the Vols.

Ad

Also Read: Jermod McCoy, Rickey Gibson III: Tennessee’s secondary takes another hit as Vols prepare for Georgia without two starting CBs

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications