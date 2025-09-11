Who is the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay for Week 3? Location, time, venue and more explored

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, for Week 3 of the college football season, and it is bringing all the energy to one big rivalry: Tennessee vs. Georgia. The pregame show will broadcast live from the University of Tennessee campus before Saturday’s showdown between the No. 15-ranked Volunteers and the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs.This will be GameDay’s first trip to Knoxville since 2022, when Tennessee won over Alabama, and the second-straight year the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry has been presented, as last year’s meeting in Athens saw Georgia win 31-17.Who is the celebrity guest picker in Knoxville for College GameDay Week 3?Former Tennessee athlete Candace Parker will join the College GameDay crew as the celebrity guest picker for Week 3.Parker played under coach Pat Summitt and is one of the most decorated players in women’s college basketball history. She led the Lady Vols to two NCAA titles, won the Wooden Award twice and was the first woman to dunk in an NCAA tournament game.Now a well-known basketball analyst and former WNBA MVP, Parker talked about making the appearance:“It's your girl, Candace Parker, proud alum of the University of Tennessee. If you cut me, I bleed orange, and that's why I'm so excited that College GameDay is coming to Knoxville. ... I'm so excited to let the world in on a little secret that 100,000 screaming fans in Neyland will know on Saturday that the Tennessee Volunteers are going to shock the world.&quot;In the 10 year drought … Joshua Dobbs, 2016 threw that Hail Mary … and there's a new Josh that's going to take down the Dogs, and that's coach (Josh) Heupel, high octane offense, solid defense. We're ready, and I'm calling it right now. So I look forward to seeing you all on Saturday.”Venue, Date &amp; TimeVenue: Ayres Hall, University of Tennessee campusDate: Saturday, Sept. 13Time: 9:00 a.m. ETDuration: 3 hours (ends at 12 p.m. ET)Watch on: ESPN (also streaming via the ESPN app and Fubo)Georgia will enter Saturday’s game as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under for total points at 50.5. Recent history has heavily favored the Bulldogs in this rivalry, as they’ve won in eight of the last ten meetings against the Vols.Also Read: Jermod McCoy, Rickey Gibson III: Tennessee’s secondary takes another hit as Vols prepare for Georgia without two starting CBs