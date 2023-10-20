Who is the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" Week 8?

Over the years, ESPN College GameDay has become a tradition. And this tradition has been religiously followed by CFB fans in every season.

This year, the show has successfully made its way to seven different locations so far. Last weekend, we saw it headed to Seattle as the Oregon Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies in an epic battle on the gridiron. The show also brings in a celebrity guest picker for each game, with actor Joel McHale being given the honors for last week.

Now, College GameDay is making its way to Columbus to cover the game between the No.3-ranked Ohio State and the No.6-ranked Penn State.

ESPN also announced their guest picker for the Week 8 action between these two teams. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be commemorated as the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay this week. Stroud was the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Prior to this, he played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2020 to 2022. He initially began his stint as a backup to Justin Fields on the roster. Then after Fields left for the NFL in 2021, he was named as the starting QB of the team.

Stroud remained the QB1 for two seasons, leading the Buckeyes to 10-2 and 11-2 campaigns. Last season, he put up 3,688 passing yards and 41 TD passes to lead Ohio State to the college football playoffs. However, they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the semi-finals, eventually bringing an end to their season. Stroud was a Heisman trophy finalist in both his seasons as a starter.

C.J. Stroud will join the College GameDay crew at the St. John Arena where the show will be held. Apart from his, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Penn State coach James Franklin will also make guest appearances during the three-hour show.

Where will the "College GameDay" crew be next week?

Currently, there have been no public announcements of where the show will be headed for Week 9. But there are a few potential games that might interest the crew.

The game with the highest possibility of the GameDay crew joining them is the clash between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes. The Ducks suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend at the hands of Washington, during the Week 7 College GameDay action.

Thus, if Oregon secures a victory over Washington State this weekend, then there are high chances of the crew making its way to Salt Lake City where they last visited in 2016.

However, another game that could potentially be of interest is the matchup between defending national champions Georgia and the Florida Gators in the 'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party'. This could be another great choice as they could follow Georgia's journey of three-peating the national championship this campaign.