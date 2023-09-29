Who is the celebrity guest picker on "ESPN College GameDay" Week 5?

Ever since its inception in 1987, ESPN College GameDay has become an integral part of the college football atmosphere. Last week, they made their way to South Bend for a thrilling game between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

It was a close game till the end. However, Notre Dame lost 14-17 in the end to Ohio State at home and recorded their first loss of the season. Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn, who is also a long-time Fighting Irish fan, was brought in as the guest picker to South Bend.

For Week 5 of ESPN College GameDay, the crew will be present for another Notre Dame game, when the Duke Blue Devils lock horns with the Fighting Irish this weekend. So there is one question fans might be wondering, who will be the guest picker for ESPN College GameDay this time?

Who is the Celebrity Guest Picker on College GameDay Week 5?

It has been confirmed that Hollywood actor and comedian Ken Jeong will be the celebrity guest picker for Week 5. Jeong's alma mater is Duke University where he graduated back in 1990. So being the celebrity guest picker for his alma mater's debut in College GameDay is a proud moment in itself for Ken Jeong.

The 54-year-old actor rose to fame in the country because of "The Hangover" movie series. His character, Lesley Chow, had become an immensely popular character because of his intrusive thoughts and goofy energy.

Now, Jeong gets the opportunity to come back to Duke and cheer on for his alma mater as they face Notre Dame in an extremely difficult game this weekend.

Where is the ESPN College GameDay location for Week 5?

For the first time in the Duke Blue Devils program history, ESPN College GameDay is making its way to Durham, North Carolina. The Blue Devils have managed to sustain a four-game winning streak coming into Week 5. Claiming the No.17 position in the AP ranking after Week 5, Duke is looking strong for their upcoming challenge.

However, Notre Dame has won the last two encounters with the Blue Devils. So it will be interesting to see if they can break the Fighting Irish's winning streak against them at the Wallace Wade Stadium.

College GameDay schedule on ESPN

As per the usual routine, the three-hour-long show will kick off at around 9 A.M. ET and go on till the afternoon. The crew for Week 5 remains the same, with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee all making their way to Durham for ESPN College GameDay.

And now, with the added comedic flavor of Ken Jeong, it is surely going to be one of the most fascinating GameDay shows of the 2023 season.