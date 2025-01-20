Who are the CFP National Championship game announcers today on ESPN? All about the Ohio State vs Notre Dame game's coverage team

The Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship game will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Both teams secured impressive victories during their semifinal showdowns and will be competing to be crowned as the best college football team of the season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes won 28-14 against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10. This will be the team's second national championship appearance under head coach Ryan Day who took over the team in 2019.

On the other hand, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be competing for their first national championship since 1988. The last time they competed for the coveted award was in 2012 when they lost to Alabama. They defeated Penn State in the Orange Bowl to secure their spot in the 2025 CFP final.

Who are the Ohio State vs Notre Dame game announcers?

The Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The announcers for this game include Chris Folwer as the play-by-play announcer. He will be joined in the studio by Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst. Apart from them, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines.

What time is the Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship showdown?

The game is scheduled to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 20.

Apart from the television broadcast on ESPN, fans can also watch the game on various live-streaming platforms such as FuboTV and Sling TV.

Who are the Ohio State vs Notre Dame starting quarterbacks?

Ohio State starting QB:

Will Howard will be the QB1 for the Buckeyes against Notre Dame on Monday. He began his collegiate journey with Kansas State in 2020 and spent four seasons with them. Howard then transferred to Ohio State in 2024 and was named as the starter in August.

This season, Will Howard tallied a total of 3,779 yards and 33 touchdowns passing for the Buckeyes. During their CFP semifinal victory against Texas, the QB completed 24 of the 33 passes he attempted for 289 yards and one TD passing.

Notre Dame starting QB:

Riley Leonard will continue his duties as the starting quarterback of the Fighting Irish. This season, he recorded 2,606 yards and 19 touchdowns passing for his team. Leonard was influential on the field during their Orange Bowl victory against Penn State. He put up 223 yards and one TD passing to lead Notre Dame to victory.

Riley Leonard began his collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils in 2021. During his three seasons there, he tallied a total of 4,450 yards and 24 TDs passing. It will be interesting to see if he can lead Notre Dame to its first natty since 1988.

