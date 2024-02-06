Who is Charlie Partridge? Meet Nick Saban's former target currently linked with Colts ahead of 2024 season

Charlie Partridge is the defensive line coordinator for the Pittsburgh Panthers. Under him, the Panthers' defensive line has come to be lauded as one of the best in the nation.

He helped develop All-American talents such as Calijah Kancey, Rashad Weaver, and Patrick Jones II. He has also coached NFL stars Trey Flowers and J.J. Watt.

Before joining the Panthers in 2017, Charlie Partridge was the head coach of Florida Atlantic for three seasons. His record there left much to be desired, with nine victories and 27 defeats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Prior to that, he worked in Wisconsin and Arkansas. He was a defensive line coach and an assistant head coach at both schools. He was also a defensive co-coordinator for a period of time at Wisconsin. Before Wisconsin, he had his first stint with the Panthers, holding various coaching positions between 2003 and 2008.

Is Charlie Partridge leaving Pitt?

It seems like the Pittsburgh Panthers will lose their defensive line coach, Charlie Partridge, to an NFL job in 2024. The news seems all but confirmed, with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi sharing a statement on X wishing Partridge well in his future endeavors.

“As a coach and mentor, Charlie Partridge has been vital to our program’s rise over the past seven years," Narduzzi said. "When I hired him back in 2017, I had high aspirations for the type of impact he would make for us. True to form, Charlie surpassed even those expectations. His influence on our players, on and off the field, is well known."

"Speaking personally, Charlie has been a tremendous confidant, advisor and friend, and I’ll always be grateful for that. The National Football League is getting a great coach and an even greater man. On behalf of our entire program, I wish him and his family only the very best,” Narduzzi added.

Expand Tweet

While the statement didn't specify where the star coach is headed, the rumor is that he will be linking up with the Indianapolis Colts. The report was first circulated by FootballScoop on Monday. It is pertinent to note that FootballScoop awarded Charlie Patridge the National Defensive Line Coach of the Year twice.