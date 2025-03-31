Who is Chet Gladchuk? Navy athletic director who announced his retirement after 24 years with the Midshipmen

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk is set to retire after a 24-year tenure with the Midshipmen, the school announced on Monday. The administrator arrived at the service academy in 2001 and made a huge impact in his role throughout his years.

Here's a look at the veteran administrator's profile and the mark he made during his years within the realm.

Who is Chet Gladchuk?

Chet Gladchuk is a collegiate athletics administrator with a lot of experience in the landscape. He played college football as a center for Boston College from 1970 to 1972 before embarking on his administrative career in athletics.

Gladchuk began at UMass as an assistant athletic director in 1978 and was with the Minutemen until 1985. He transitioned to the same role at Syracuse in 1985, gaining further administrative experience. He served in the position with the Orange until 1988.

With a decade of administrative experience in collegiate athletics, Tulane hired Gladchuk as athletic director in 1998, spending the next two years at the university. He returned to his alma mater in 1990 as an athletic director and was with the Eagles until 1997.

Gladchuk also had a stint as Houston's athletic director following his time at Boston College. He led the Cougars athletic department from 1997 to 2001 before taking his longest job at Navy.

Chet Gladchuk sends his appreciation as he steps aside

Chet Gladchuk, in a statement on Monday, appreciated everyone who has been part of his journey at the Naval Academy. He led the service academy to its most successful era in college sports.

"Since the day the opportunity to represent the United States Naval Academy was extended to us over 24 years ago, Kathy and I have remained committed to its mission without reservation and with the greatest sense of responsibility and privilege," Gladchuk said.

"In addition, the many men and women who are or will be alumni have motivated us every day to not fall short on the expectation of pursuing excellence in every dimension of our service."

The Naval Academy Athletic Association said in a release that it will conduct a national search for Gladchuk's successor in the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, Gladchuk will remain involved in capital projects that support the academy’s physical mission as needed.

"Our appreciation to Chet and Kathy for their years of dedicated service to our mission and midshipmen," said Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, USN.

"We have enjoyed many wonderful accomplishments under Chet's administrative leadership and the NAAA and Academy is positioned extremely well into the future due to his contributions.”

Until his retirement, he was the second-longest athletic director in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

