Who is College GameDay guest picker, Theo Von?

ESPN's College GameDay has already delivered as many as 13 high-octane matchups this year, giving CFB fans numerous memorable moments. The show has now become a staple since its inception in 1987 and has gone on to become a tradition of sorts.

Last week, GameDay made its way to Ann Arbor for the final game of the Big Ten clash between Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. It ended with the Wolverines winning 30-24.

So who will be the guest picker for this week's College GameDay, and which championship game is the show headed to?

Who is the College GameDay guest picker this week?

It has been announced that the guest picker for this week's GameDay is comedian and podcaster Theo Von. Hailing from Covington, Louisiana, Von earned his popularity through the comedy scene.

Theo Von's journey in the world of entertainment started when he was just nineteen as he starred in the MTV show "Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour" in 2000. Today, he is known for his podcast "This Past Weekend" and his comedy special "Regular People" which was released on Netflix in 2021.

Where is College GameDay this week?

GameDay is heading to Atlanta, Georgia, where the No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the No.8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide for the SEC championship. It will be hosted at the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare, which is located in building C of the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Bulldogs will look forward to continuing their winning streak, clinching the SEC title, and booking a spot in the College Football Playoff. Having won the last two nationals, the Georgia Bulldogs will hope to fulfill their dreams of a three-peat.

On the other hand, Nick Saban's Alabama made an impressive comeback to go on a ten-game winning streak after their Week 2 loss to Texas. But even if the Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship, the possibility of them making it to the playoffs will remain doubtful. Nevertheless, the win will be another step towards redemption for coach Saban.

College GameDay schedule on ESPN

The show is slated to start at around 9 a.m. and go on till 12 p.m. ET. The crew for GameDay remains the same along with a few more guest appearances.

Nick Saban and Georgia coach Kirby Smart will be a part of the show before their showdown, along with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Who will emerge as the champions of the SEC in 2023?