Who are the Colorado-Arizona announcers on Pac-12 Network? All about College Football Week 11 game's coverage team

The Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders face a tough task as they face the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats. The Buffaloes currently have a 4-5 record. Their biggest weakness is the offensive line, which affords little protection to quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He is the most sacked QB this year, with 45 sacks.

Arizona has been a new side since quarterback Noah Fifita took the starting job. They are tied with Texas and Alabama for the most victories over ranked opponents in 2023 so far.

They have beaten the Washington State Cougars, the Oregon State Beavers, and the UCLA Bruins. They also pushed the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans to the brink of defeat.

Last week, the Buffaloes lost 26-19 against the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers. Sanders threw for 245 yards with two touchdowns. Their running game was nonexistent, with -7 rushing yards. Again, he was sacked several times, being taken down four times by the Beavers defense.

The Wildcats defeated the UCLA Bruins 27-10, with Fifita throwing for 300 yards, with three touchdown passes and one interception. The Wildcats racked up a respectable 129 rushing yards but no rushing touchdown.

Who are the Colorado vs. Arizona game announcers today?

Ted Robinson and Yugi Roth are the announcers for today's game at 2:00 pm ET.

How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona today?

You can watch the game on the Pac-2 Network. Streaming is available on the Pac-12 Network through FuboTV, Vidgo, Xfinity, Sling, Frontier TV, Dish, Spectrum and Cox.

Colorado quarterback situation

Shedeur Sanders has 2,882 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and three interceptions. His QBR is 64.7. He is the most-sacked signal-caller in the country with 45 sacks.

Arizona quarterback situation

Freshman Noah Fifita has 1,521 passing yards this year, with 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He has a QBR of 82.4.