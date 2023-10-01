Shedeur Sanders has locked on the starting quarterback spot this season. If anyone is as responsible as Deion Sanders for the Colorado success, is his son Shedeur. In the first three weeks of college football, he put up Heisman-worthy performances.

Shedeur currently has 1, 410 passing yards with 11 touchdown passes and one interception. His QBR is 74.6, which is the 32nd best in the country, and has a 76.9% of completion and a passer rating of 167.3.

His best game so far has to be the season-opening victory over the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. In that game, the young signal-caller threw for a single-game school of 510 yards with four touchdown passes.

In Week 2, he continued his hot streak with 393 yards with two touchdown passes in the rivalry victory 36-14 over Nebraska. Week 3 brought a heroic fourth-quarter performance from Shedeur, as he put Colorado between two points of tying the game by scoring a touchdown with 36 seconds left in the clock. Afterwards, he made the two-point conversion to send the game into overtime. Overall, he had 348 passing yards with four touchdown passes but had his first interception.

If Colorado has an issue, is their dependency on Shedeur Sanders. The Buffs run game has been almost nonexistent, as almost all their offensive efforts come from Shedeur. Deion Sanders' side also has a problem in protecting their quarterback, with him being sacked 22 times in the season so far. That's the most in the nation for any quarterback.

The Ducks exposed these issues in Week 4, as Shedeur and company only managed 21 yards in the first half of their match. The Ducks D-line sacked him seven times, while he only managed to record 159 passing yards with one touchdown pass. The Buffs lost 42-6.

Colorado's QB Depth Chart

Behind Shedeur is freshman backup Ryan Staub, who according to 247 Sports was a 3-star recruit in their 2023 Recruitment Class. He is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds native of Stevenson Ranch, California.

Behind both of them is junior transfer Gavin Kuld. He started at NE Oklahoma A&M and from there he went to Monterey Peninsula before moving to Boulder.