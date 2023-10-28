Who are the Colorado-UCLA announcers on ABC? All about College Football Week 9 game's coverage team

Deion Sander and the Colorado Buffaloes will play the No. 23 UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl in Week 9 of college football. If the Buffs want to be Bowl-eligible at the end of the regular season, they must win this game. The Bruins are the easiest opponent among the three remaining ranked opponents.

Unless they want to be left in the necessity of defeating the Oregon State Beavers or the Utah Utes, they need to beat the Bruins. One of their two non-ranked opponents left was also ranked at long stretches of the season: The Washington State Cougars.

This dire situation was brought on by the demoralizing defeat to the Stanford Cardinal 46-43 in Week 7. Despite leading the game with 29 unanswered points at the end of the first half, the team failed to get the game in the bag and lost in overtime. The Buffs shot themselves in the foot with 17 penalties that cost them 127 yards.

The Cardinal's resurgence was spearheaded by quarterback Ashton Daniels and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. Daniels threw for 396 yards with four touchdowns, while Ayomanor had 294 receiving yards, in 13 receptions with three touchdowns. Ayomanor brought a lot of problems for the Buffs secondary, especially to Travis Hunter who looked outmached when trying to cover him.

Who are the Colorado vs. UCLA game announcers today?

ABC is setting up two big names for this clash between Pac-12 schools on Saturday night. Chris Fowler and Kirk Hebstreit will be in the booth for ABC's broadcast of the big game on Saturday.

How is UCLA doing?

Deion Sanders and the Buffs are facing a UCLA side that on paper looks very impressive. The Bruins easily defeated Stanford 42-7 in Week 8, the same team that defeated Colorado. They're currently ranked No. 23, and they have a record of 5-2. Their only two defeats were against Oregon State and Utah, both ranked schools.

However, there's some hope for Colorado as the Bruins have had some problems at quarterback. They've switched between Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore, and head coach Chip Kelly hasn't revealed who will start on Saturday.