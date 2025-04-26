“Who cutting onions rn????”: Former Georgia teammate proudly congratulates Trevor Etienne

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne has found an NFL home after being selected with the 114th pick by the Carolina Panthers. Former Georgia Bulldogs teammate Dillon Bell was as excited as anyone, and shared a message on his Instagram story.
"@T.etienne._ who cutting onions rn???? 🥲🥲🥲 love you boay hella proud man ❤️🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾," Dillon Bell said.
Dillon Bell, a wide receiver who will be entering his senior season at Georgia, shared the locker room with Etienne for only one season, yet it was enough to create a bond between the two players.
Etienne had some doubters after coming off his least productive season in college while missing a handful of games with a rib injury.
Trevor Etienne, brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, led the Bulldogs in rushing in his only season at Athens. He registered 609 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, adding 32 receptions for 132 yards as a receiver out of the backfield.
He was important in Georgia's victory over Texas in the SEC Championship Game with 94 yards and two scores. He ran for 87 yards against Texas in their regular-season matchup.
The Bulldogs made it to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 23-10 without starting quarterback Carson Beck. Trevor Etienne was held to 38 yards on that occasion.
Before arriving in Georgia, the Jennings, Louisiana, native played two years for the Florida Gators, where he arrived as a three-star prospect. He finished his college career with 2,081 rushing yards and 23 scores. He is a dual-threat back, as his 62 receptions for 432 yards indicate.
Will Trevor Etienne be a starter with the Carolina Panthers?
The Carolina Panthers have a loaded running backs room, with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle leading the way while 2024 pick Jonathon Brooks recovers from injury. Trevor Etienne could likely make his mark as a third-down back this season.
Hubbard is coming off his best season as a pro, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Panthers' 16th-ranked rushing attack. Because of his physical rushing style, he is still expected to be the lead back.
Carolina also signed Rico Dowdle in the offseason. The South Carolina product led the Dallas Cowboys with 1,079 yards on the ground and two scores. He also caught 39 balls for 239 yards and two scores.
After a slow start in Dallas, Dowdle finished strong, running for over 100 yards in four of his final six games of the season.
