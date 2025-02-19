Who is Domata Peko? Deion Sanders' potential DL coach target for Colorado in 2025 season

Deion Sanders is expected to add another former NFL veteran to his coaching staff by hiring Domata Peko as Colorado’s defensive line coach. Peko, who played 15 NFL seasons, was spotted at Buff's workouts on Tuesday. His addition comes after Damione Lewis left for Miami last week.

Peko brings deep connections to Colorado’s staff. He worked with defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during their overlapping years with the Bengals and will now coach alongside Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Who is Deion Sanders' DL coach Domata Peko?

Domata Peko is set to join the Colorado Buffaloes as their defensive line coach for the 2025 season. A former NFL defensive tackle, Peko played in the NFL from 2006 to 2020, making a name for himself with his durability and leadership in the trenches.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, Peko spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before stints with the Denver Broncos (2017-2018), Baltimore Ravens (2019), and Arizona Cardinals (2020). Over his career, he amassed 616 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and started 194 of 214 games.

In 2024, Peko served as an assistant on the Dallas Cowboys staff, working under former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. His ties to Colorado run deep—he played his first five seasons in Cincinnati alongside Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Additionally, Zimmer, a mentor to Deion Sanders, coached Peko from 2008 to 2013, a period in which Peko started 91 games.

Domata Peko will collaborate with NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp

At Colorado, Domata Peko will collaborate with NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who serves as a senior quality control analyst. Together, Peko and Sapp boast 28 seasons and 382 combined starts in the NFL, reinforcing Sanders’ push to infuse the Buffaloes with elite pro experience.

Colorado finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. The Buffaloes open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Georgia Tech.

On the flip side, Peko’s son, Joseph, a three-star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, has drawn interest from USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Miami, among others.

