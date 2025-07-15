"Who dressed him?" "Looks like a frat boy" - CFB fans troll Arch Manning over Texas QB's outfit at SEC media days

All eyes were going to be on Texas quarterback Arch Manning at the Southeastern Conference media day event on Tuesday. However, few expected that Manning would be in the spotlight for his formal outfit at the event.

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger LINK Arch.

When fans caught a glimpse of Manning wearing a shirt, tie, blazer, and beige colored pants, they had some interesting reactions.

"Who dressed him?" one tweeted.

Treadmill Horse @treadmillhorse LINK Who dressed him?

"Moving up my QB rankings with this look. Don’t want your college QB looking too well dressed," another added.

"Is he transferring to Hogwarts?" a third commented.

Some chose to mock the Texas QB.

"Looks like a frat boy," one wrote.

"Definitely need to discuss that QB1 looks like the perfect blend of a frat president and a budding hedge fund manager," another added.

Manning will be the starting QB for Texas next season, taking over from Quinn Ewers, who joined the NFL's Miami Dolphins in this year's draft.

Since Manning comes from a family of football royalty, there will be a lot of focus on his performances.

Arch Manning opens up on embracing NIL deals ahead of 2025 season

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

A few weeks ago, Arch Manning spoke to the media at the Manning Passing Academy and discussed his NIL deals. The Texas QB said that he doesn't plan on letting his off-field work impact his game on the gridiron.

"I'm trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season," Manning said. "Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies. I'm more focused on ball."

Manning played 10 games (two starts) for Texas last season, serving as Quinn Ewers' backup. He racked up 939 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for four more TDs.

In both his starts, Manning led Texas to dominant wins. Now, many are eager to see how he will fare as the Longhorns' starting QB for the 2025 season.

