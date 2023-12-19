Dayton Raiola is the younger brother of Dylan Raiola. Both brothers play quarterback Buford High, with Dayton being Dylan's backup.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Dayton from Buford, Georgia, is set to graduate in 2026. The 16-year-old prospect is also a left-handed pitcher for his high school and reportedly has a low throwing speed of 71 mph.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Raiola family has a long history of participating in college athletics, with their father Dominic having played offensive linemen for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Dominic went on to have a 14-year-long NFL career with the Detroit Lions. His grandfather, Dayton Sr., was a defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes.

Dayton Raiola's brother Dylan is a top prospect

Dayton's brother, Dylan, is a top prospect for the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports, the young quarterback is a 5-star recruit. Initially, the highly sought-after prospect committed to Georgia but recently flipped his recruitment to Nebraska.

While at face value it could seem surprising to see a five-star recruit exchange Georgia for Nebraska, given Dylan's family history, it seems rather unsurprising.

His father Dominic was an offensive lineman for the Cornhuskers from 1998 until 2000. He had a distinguished career, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors in 1999 and 2000, and a Consensus All-American selection in 2000. He also earned the Rimington Trophy for the best college football center in 2000.

As a senior at Buford High, Dylan led the school to an 11-2 record and the quarterfinals of the Georgia state championship. In 2023, he threw for 2819 yards with 34 touchdowns to go against just one interception. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.

Buford is his third high school already, having played in Texas in 2021 and Arizona in 2022. In Texas, he was coached by former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and was selected as the Offensive MVP of his school district.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season