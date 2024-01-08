Who are ESPN's pre-game announcers for today for Michigan vs Washington? Complete pre-game show cast for CFP National Championship 2024 revealed

The college football National Championship is set to go down on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies.

The National Championship will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Along with the game being broadcast on ESPN, College GameDay will be live for a pre-game show at 5 p.m. ET.

National Championship pre-game show

Rece Davis will be the host of ESPN's pre-game show ahead of the National Championship while Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee will also be on the desk.

Also on the pre-game show will be reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, along with college football insider Pete Thamel and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

The National Championship pre-game show will also feature interviews with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Washington's Kalen DeBoer.

Finally, Oregon Ducks head coach, Dan Lanning will also join the pre-game show, with the Ducks losing twice to Washington earlier this season.

Who's favored to win the National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the Washington Huskies in the National Championship on Monday.

Michigan enters the game coming off an OT win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines are led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, who said that winning the National Championship would mean everything to him.

"It would mean everything, just because it means everything to win the National Championship as it is with all the adversity we overcame and been through the last two years and the drought that the Michigan fan base has been going through over the last 26 years. So being able to do it for them as well as us would mean the world. Really would."

Washington, meanwhile, has been counted out all season long as the Huskies were underdogs against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship and then against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.