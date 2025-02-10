Who is the first Alabama player to score in Super Bowl? New record unlocked in Eagles vs Chiefs game

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith made history in Super Bowl LIX with his 46-yard touchdown.

Smith's touchdown put the Eagles up 34–0 with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter, which likely sealed the game. Moreover, he became the first player from Alabama to either rush or catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

Alabama had the most players of any school on active rosters during Week 1 of the 2024 season, and it was the eighth straight year the Crimson Tide set the record. But, Smith became the first player from Alabama to get a touchdown in Super Bowl.

Smith finished the game with four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. He joins Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush and Charles Woodson on the list of players to win a National Championship, Heisman and Super Bowl.

DeVonta Smith credits Nick Saban & Alabama for career

Philadelphia Eagles receiver and former Alabama Crimson Tide DeVonta Smith praised Nick Saban for helping his career.

After Saban announced his retirement from Alabama, Smith spoke to the media in Philadelphia and praised the coach for his accomplishments.

“Just being a man, nothing football-related,” Smith said when asked what he will remember most about his coach, via SI. “What sticks out to me most is him teaching us to be men in life. Football can only take you so far, but the way you treat people and things like that, the way you carry yourself, takes you a whole lot further.”

Eagles offensive lineman and former Crimson Tide Landon Dickerson also praised Saban for his ability to develop players:

"The biggest thing I think he’s done is not necessarily the wins and losses on the field but developing those kids that come in, 17, 18-year-old kids that come in and teaching them how to be a man, how to carry yourself and how to have some accountability in life, to own up to things. That was the biggest thing he was able to teach me.”

Smith played at Alabama from 2017 until 2020, recording 235 receptions for 3,965 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns.

