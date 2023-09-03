Who is Gemi Bordelon? Former LSU footballer's wife who attracted curious fans through viral 'Get The Gat' video

In 2020, the LSU Tigers men's football team paid a courtesy visit to the White House after their national championship victory over Clemson. They then posed for a quick 'Get the Gat' video that went viral that year — but not for their usual stuff. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

As you can see, a woman was seen dancing with the players in the video. Eventually, internet sleuths figured out who she was: Gemi Bordelon, an American businesswoman who has actual ties to the LSU men's football program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That's because she is the wife of Ben Bordelon, a former member of the LSU Tigers football team and former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers to boot.

He played offensive guard and tackle in his four years at LSU, earning him a second-team All-SEC honor in 1996 (via BuzzSouthAfrica).

Gemi Bordelon was reportedly ID'd online by her daughter, Brooke, after the video went viral, replying to the original tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Why was Gemi Bordelon at the White House?

According to a report by Heavy, Gemi Bordelon was at the White House during the Tigers' courtesy call in 2020 because she and her husband have ties to the Louisiana congressional delegation. In simpler terms, the former LSU offensive guard and his spouse have 'friends in high places'.

Bordelon has three children with her husband Ben, and the family lives in Lafourche Parish. This was close to the hometown of former LSU Tigers coach Ed Orgeron.

There is no other immediately accessible info on her aside from an Instagram profile called @realgemibordelon, which has a single post: that of the viral TikTok video. There is no way to prove this profile is actually hers, even if it does have thousands of followers.

Where is Gemi Bordelon now?

There's no definitive answer to this question, as it seems like Bordelon is preferring to live her life out of the limelight. Her husband, however, has been seen in numerous videos related to the LSU Tigers as he's a relatively well-known alum. Aside from that, her son Brett 'Bo' Bordelon is an offensive lineman for the Tigers this season (via NOLA).

It would be safe to say that Gemi Bordelon enjoys the quiet life with her three children and husband Ben. The latter is the CEO and president of the company Bollinger Shipyards — a family-run business. But if the viral TikTok (and familial ties) is any indication, then the Bordelons are avid Tigers fans rooting for the team this year.