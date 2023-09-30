NCAAF
  Who are the Georgia-Auburn football game announcers today on CBS? All you need to know about Week 5 game's coverage team

By Andrés Linares
Modified Sep 30, 2023 21:35 IST
UAB Georgia Football
Carson Beck had a career high 338 yards in a single game in Week 4

The Georgia Bulldogs face their second SEC in-conference encounter, as they travel to Alabama to face the Auburn Tigers in Week 5. The game between Auburn and Georgia will air on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Brad Nessler will play-call the game, Gary Danielson will provide the color commentary, and Jenny Dell will fulfill the role of sideline reporter.

Georgia, who is undefeated(4-0), is still the top dog in college football, as they maintain the top spot in this week's AP Poll. They defeated UAB Blazers 49-21, as QB Carson Beck threw for 338 yards on 22-32, along with three passing touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Auburn Tigers are currently 3-1, after getting defeated in Week 4 by the Texas A&M Aggies 27-10. They got completely shot down by the Aggies' defense, as quarterback Payton Thorne only managed to record 44 passing yards with a 50% completion percentage in 12 pass attempts. Their running game, while better, was nothing to write home about with 144 yards.

The Tigers lost an opportunity to rattle the Aggies, as Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman came down with a potentially season-ending injury, and backup Max Johnson filled up for him.

What to expect out of Georgia vs. Auburn this afternoon?

The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites for this game, which is logical given their talented roster and record so far in the season. While last week's 49-21 victory against UAB was a cakewalk for Kirby Smart's side, their Week 3 encounter versus the South Carolina Gamecocks showed us the potential of Kirby Smart's men.

In a second half dominated by Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense, they looked like their 2021 or 2022 versions, as they scored 21 unanswered points. They defeated South Carolina 24-14.

The future doesn't look great for the Tigers, as Georgia's defense is one of the best defenses in the country. For a quarterback like Payton Thorne who only had 44 yards versus Texas A&M, it will be a tough ask to perform against the best team in the nation.

Bulldogs won their 2022 encounter 42-10 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have won the last six clashes between the schools, with four of those having a 20-plus-point difference.

