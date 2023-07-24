Who is Georgia Tech starting QB in 2023? Unveiling the QB battle inside the Yellow Jackets' locker room

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets went 5-7 last season, and a big reason was their lack of success at quarterback.

The Yellow Jackets played Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron at the position, and none had much success, although Sims showed more potential than the rest. However, Sims entered the transfer portal and committed to Nebraska Cornhuskers in Dec. 2022.

With that, the Yellow Jackets went out and got Haynes King from Texas A&M to compete for the starting job. So come the 2023 college football season, Gibson and Pyron will battle King for the starting quarterback role.

Coach Brent Key was asked about the position recently.

“Number 1, fitting in the locker room and fitting in with the guys on the team that are already here. It’s a good competition right now, all three made improvements this past spring, and at the same time, all three have a long way to go before we are able to step out and kick off the season this year," Key said on ACC Network’s IN PLAY television show.

Haynes King has the inside track to be Georgia Tech's starting quarterback to begin the season. However, Zach Gibson appears to be the next closest to King, while Zach Pyron seems on the outside looking in for the quarterback competition.

Georgia Tech adds Haynes King from Texas A&M

The Yellow Jackets added Haynes King from Texas A&M through the transfer portal.

King threw for 1220 yards last year with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. It was a tough season all around for the Aggies, especially King, who lost his starting role and ended up transferring to Georgia Tech.

King, however, comes with experience in the SEC and high-profile games, which should help the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Zach Gibson, meanwhile, has been at Georgia Tech for four seasons, and his big game last year was stunning North Carolina when he was the third-string quarterback.

Zach Pyron was rated as a four-star quarterback, the No. 18-ranked quarterback in the nation, and the No. 14-ranked player in the state of Alabama.

Who is the favorite?

Haynes King is the favorite to be the starting quarterback

Hayes King transferred to Georgia Tech for a reason, and that is because he is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.

King still needs to win the job in camp, but he will be given every opportunity to do so. If he doesn't win it, Zach Gibson will be the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback.

The first preseason practice is scheduled for Aug. 1, with players reporting on July 31.

