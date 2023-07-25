Who are the highest paid college football coaches? Salary structure, contract details and more

With the College Football Playoff field expanding from four to 12 teams starting in 2024, more coaches will have the opportunity to reach the postseason.

However, as of the 2023 NCAA Football season, only five coaches have made at least three appearances in the College Football Playoff, and interestingly, they are also the highest-paid coaches in the sport. Let's take a look at these top five coaches:

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Saban is, by far, the most successful college football coach of the modern era. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach is set to earn $11.7 million in 2023, which is the most of any coach.

Alabama has reached the College Football Playoff in seven of the nine seasons, while reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship six times, three of which they have won. Each mark represents the highest in the sport. All in all, Saban has won seven National Championships and has a collegiate record of 208-69-1.

#2: Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney has been the second-most successful coach in the College Football Playoff era. The Clemson Tigers head coach will be compensated as such as he will earn $11.5 million in 2023. Clemson have made six College Football Playoff appearances and four College Football Playoff National Championship appearances, two of which they have won. Swinney has a coaching record of 161-39.

#3: Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart trails only Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney in College Football Playoff National Championship appearances. He is tied with Swinney for the second-most titles. Smart will earn $11.25 million in 2023.

During his tenure, Georgia has made three College Football Playoff appearances, reaching the National Championship game each time and winning twice. Smart holds a coaching record of 81-15.

#4: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley led the Oklahoma Sooners to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, however, they were unable to advance to the National Championship. Riley is now the head coach of the USC Trojans and is set to earn $10 million in 2023. He holds a coaching record of 66-13.

#5: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day

Ryan Day has had plenty of success in his first head coaching opportunity. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is set to earn $9.5 million in 2023. Ohio State has made three College Football Playoff appearances in four seasons under Day, reaching the National Championship once. Day has a 45-6 record as a head coach.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!