Who is JMU's new football coach, Bob Chesney? More about Holycross football and its former HC

James Madison University (JMU) announced Bob Chesney as its new head football coach on Thursday. He succeeds Curt Cignetti, who departed for Indiana. Chesney is considered one of the rising coaches in college football coaching.

JMU’s athletic director Jeff Bourne believes that Chesney fits the criteria required for their football program. Thrilled by his addition to James Madison, Bourne said:

“We were methodical and intentional in casting a wide net to identify the next head coach of James Madison football, and I confidently believe that we found the total package in Bob Chesney. Ideally, we wanted a proven head coach with a track record of winning football games, both with frequency and against tough competition.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Bob Chesney inked a five-year deal with JMU after a successful six-year stint at Holy Cross, where he’s leaving with a 52-9 record over five seasons in Harrisonburg.

Who is Bob Chesney?

The 46-year-old hails from Kulpmont, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Dickinson College in 1999. Chesney was a defensive back when he played for the Dickinson Red Devils. Married to Andrea since 2007, he is a proud father of two daughters and a son.

Making a switch to coaching in 2000, Chesney started as an assistant coach at Norwich University. His first major role was as head coach of the Salve Regina Seahawks in Division III from 2010 to 2012.

After that, he led the football program at Assumption College, leading the Greyhounds to three consecutive NCAA Division II playoff appearances.

Chesney brings a wealth of experience and a track record of turning programs around. From 2018-2023, Chesney coached the Holy Cross Crusaders. He transformed the program, boasting a 44-21 record in six seasons.

Holy Cross achieved a 29-8 record in the last three seasons. Chesney led Holy Cross to five consecutive first-place Patriot League finishes. Facing the likes of the Boston College Eagles and Army Black Knights, Chesney's teams have always punched above their weight.

Boasting a record of 111-46 as a head coach, his teams have consistently excelled, finishing first in the conference standings in eight of his 14 seasons. With a new challenge of maintaining success at the James Madison Dukes, this is a significant move up for Bob Chesney.