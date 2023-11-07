The James Madison Dukes are one of the remaining teams with an undefeated record in college football so far this campaign. The Dukes are on a nine-game winning streak and remain at the top of the table in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division.

Last weekend, we saw James Madison thwart Georgia State 14-42 and continue their dominant form under coach Curt Cignetti. But despite the results, the Dukes will not be able to participate in any bowl games. What is the reason behind this exclusion?

Why is James Madison not eligible for a bowl game?

The Dukes were not always a part of the Sun Belt Conference. Prior to joining the conference, they were a part of the Coastal Athletic Associating Conference and the FCS division. Then in November 2021, the program accepted to join the FBS Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference starting from the 2022 campaign.

However, there is a certain NCAA rule about teams making a shift from the FCS to FBS, where they have a two-year transition period. During this period, these teams are not eligible for the postseason. Since this is James Madison's second year of the transition period, they are not allowed to partake in any bowl games for the season.

The motive behind this rule by the NCAA is to help these teams get comfortable and acclimated on how to move ahead as an FBS program. However, under Cignetti, the Dukes were already a strong team before joining the Sun Belt. During their debut season last year, they put up an impressive 8-3, tying with Coastal Carolina as the SBC East division champions.

Earlier this year, the program made an appeal to shorten its transition requirement period from two years to one. But this request was denied by the NCAA Board of Directors which means that despite the success the Dukes enjoy this season, they will still not be eligible for the postseason.

A possible loophole for James Madison to make a bowl appearance?

Despite the NCAA bylaws of bowl ineligibility during the two-year transition period, there could be a way that the Dukes could find themselves participating in bowl games.

For an FBS team to make it to a bowl game, they are required to win at least six games along with a minimum .500 winning percentage. If there is an inadequate number of teams meeting this criterion, then James Madison could be considered to fill the slate. But despite this, they will still not be a qualifying candidate for New Year's Day Six.