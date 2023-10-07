Who did Lee Corso pick on Week 6 ESPN's College GameDay

Lee Corso has spoken ahead of week 6 of the college football season. The former college football coach has been a part of ESPN's College GameDay program for ages. Each week he, along with other members of the team, selects a headgear pick before the week's games kick off.

Just last week, the seasoned college football analyst made a spot-on prediction by selecting Notre Dame over Duke. Can he maintain his impressive accuracy in week 6?

This time, the highly anticipated College GameDay broadcast is originating from the Cotton Bowl, where the Texas Longhorns are set to clash with the Oklahoma Sooners. This matchup is undeniably one of the season's marquee events, as the Red River Showdown holds significant importance for both teams.

The burning question on everyone's mind is, who has Lee Corso chosen as the victor in week 6?

Who has Lee Corso picked today?

It is that day of the week when Lee Corso ruffles some feathers with his headgear picks during the college football GameDay program. It's week 6 of the college football season and the Oklahoma Sooners are fighting it out with their arch-rivals Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl in Austin. And Corso's pick for the game is in.

The GameDay veteran is going with the Longhorns to extend their Red River Showdown streak to 2. They shut out the Sooners last time these two met and would hope for something similar this time and Corso has backed them to do so.

All of the panel, including Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard, agrees with Corso on his pick. Everyone apart from a Sooner in the camp. This week's guest Baker Mayfield has backed his college to come out on top against the Longhorns.

University of Central Florida vs Kansas

Le Corso has picked the University of Central Florida to triumph this week against Kansas. The Jayhawks have had a better record of the two coming into the game with 4 wins in 5. But Corso believes that the 3-2 Knights will be able to overcome the Jayhawks this time around.

While Desmond Howard agreed with Corso, all the other panelists picked the Jayhawks to win the game. It will be interesting to see their reactions if Corso's pick really comes true at the end of the day.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers

Lee Corso and the entire panel, including Baker Mayfield, agreed on at least one pick. They are backing Wisconsin to one-up Rutgers in their week 6 clash. Although, the Badgers currently hold 3-1 this season. the GameDay squad feels that they have it in them to put the Scarlet Knights to bed.

Which of the picks from Corso would come true?