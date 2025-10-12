  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Who made that a rule?": Deion Sanders hilariously loses it after learning about $50,000 fine for field rush

"Who made that a rule?": Deion Sanders hilariously loses it after learning about $50,000 fine for field rush

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 14:46 GMT
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 24-17 upset win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, just days after having a procedure to deal with clotting issues in his legs. According to BetMGM, the Cyclones were 4.5-point favorites for the clash after the Buffs had dropped their last two conference games.

Ad

After the win, Colorado fans stormed the Folsom Field pitch to celebrate the upset. Field storming has attracted a fine of $50,000 by the Big 12 and it represented the second consecutive week that the Buffs got into trouble with the conference after attracting a hefty fine due to derogatory chants by the fans directed at the BYU Cougars in Week 6 of college football action.

During his postgame news conference, the charismatic Deion Sanders lightheartedly aimed a jab at the conference for the impending fine against Colorado for its fans storming the field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Is it a fine for rushing the field? What is it? 50. 50 what? For rushing the field?” Deion Sanders said. “How is it $50,000 rushing the field? Who made that a rule? Come on, man. That ain’t right. We had $50,000 right there. We can chip in. It’s how it was when I grew up. Before you get in the car, some gas, you've got to chip in. Just chip in. Wow. Shoot. I'm sorry. Wow, fifty grand.”
Ad
Ad

Deion Sanders celebrates Colorado fans' field storming

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes were fined $25,000 after storming the field when quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a Hail Mary to win them the game against the Baylor Bears. After storming the field once again after the upset win against the Iowa State Cyclones, Deion Sanders celebrated the Buffs' fans' passion during his postgame news conference.

"I mean, hats off to our security team. They do a good job ushering me in [to the locker room]," Deion Sanders said. "But I love to see it. I really do."
Ad
"What are you going to do with the field goal if you take it down anyway? What are you going to do with it? Put it in your front yard? Your frat house? Then you're telling on yourself. I don't understand that, but I love it."

After a difficult start to the season, which involved juggling his quarterback options, the win against the ranked Cyclones was a welcome relief for Coach Prime as he steers his new look team in its second season in the Big 12.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications