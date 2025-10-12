"Who made that a rule?": Deion Sanders hilariously loses it after learning about $50,000 fine for field rush

Colorado coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 24-17 upset win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, just days after having a procedure to deal with clotting issues in his legs. According to BetMGM, the Cyclones were 4.5-point favorites for the clash after the Buffs had dropped their last two conference games.After the win, Colorado fans stormed the Folsom Field pitch to celebrate the upset. Field storming has attracted a fine of $50,000 by the Big 12 and it represented the second consecutive week that the Buffs got into trouble with the conference after attracting a hefty fine due to derogatory chants by the fans directed at the BYU Cougars in Week 6 of college football action.During his postgame news conference, the charismatic Deion Sanders lightheartedly aimed a jab at the conference for the impending fine against Colorado for its fans storming the field. “Is it a fine for rushing the field? What is it? 50. 50 what? For rushing the field?” Deion Sanders said. “How is it $50,000 rushing the field? Who made that a rule? Come on, man. That ain’t right. We had $50,000 right there. We can chip in. It’s how it was when I grew up. Before you get in the car, some gas, you've got to chip in. Just chip in. Wow. Shoot. I'm sorry. Wow, fifty grand.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeion Sanders celebrates Colorado fans' field stormingLast season, the Colorado Buffaloes were fined $25,000 after storming the field when quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a Hail Mary to win them the game against the Baylor Bears. After storming the field once again after the upset win against the Iowa State Cyclones, Deion Sanders celebrated the Buffs' fans' passion during his postgame news conference. &quot;I mean, hats off to our security team. They do a good job ushering me in [to the locker room],&quot; Deion Sanders said. &quot;But I love to see it. I really do.&quot;&quot;What are you going to do with the field goal if you take it down anyway? What are you going to do with it? Put it in your front yard? Your frat house? Then you're telling on yourself. I don't understand that, but I love it.&quot;After a difficult start to the season, which involved juggling his quarterback options, the win against the ranked Cyclones was a welcome relief for Coach Prime as he steers his new look team in its second season in the Big 12.