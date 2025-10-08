  • home icon
  • College Football
  • ICYMI: Karrueche Tran shows up to support Deion Sanders in hospital as Colorado HC undergoes strenuous procedure on his legs

ICYMI: Karrueche Tran shows up to support Deion Sanders in hospital as Colorado HC undergoes strenuous procedure on his legs

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:10 GMT
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders could not lead the Buffaloes past the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 6 action, losing 35-21 to drop his team to a 2-4 record this season. During his postgame news conference, Coach Prime, who has battled health issues since his tenure at Jackson State, revealed that he was battling more blood clots in his legs and that he did not wear shoes during the game due to pain.

Ad

Sanders, who had two toes in his left foot amputated three years ago, underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove the clots in his foot. Popular actress Karrueche Tran was pictured at Sander's bedside before the surgery. In the clip posted by ESPN on Instagram, the actress was seen supporting Sanders as he was wheeled into surgery and fondly rubbing his arm.

Tran was also present at Deion Sanders' bedside in May when he underwent an operation to remove a cancerous tumor in his bladder. Tuesday's procedure was the 16th surgery done on the Buffs coach.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After the game against the Horned Frogs, the charismatic Deion Sanders revealed that he hoped to be back coaching his team the day after the surgery and would be on the sidelines for the Buffs' Week 7 clash against the Iowa State Cyclones.

"I'm going to be all right. Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow because I don't miss practice. I don't plan on doing such. I cannot wait to get past this hurdle." Deion Sanders said. "It has nothing to do with me working at the level I'm trying to compete at."
Ad

Deion Sanders details health difficulties

After his operation on Tuesday, Deion Sanders conducted an interview with ABC's Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" during which he detailed his health struggles.

“Now I got different battles. I'm not just battling the football team across from me. I'm battling peeing every night. Thank God that I depend on Depends,” Sanders said.
Ad
"I mean, even getting up every day, I got eight toes. I mean, I'm hurting. Like, when I'm going through a game, I got to wear certain type of shoes, bottoms to make sure that my feet are not just going crazy by the fourth quarter."

Over the past few years, Coach Prime's health struggles have cropped up, necessitating his missing a Pac-12 media day in 2023 after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and to straighten his toes.

Coach Prime also spent time away from Colorado during the preseason as he underwent a procedure that reconfigured his intestines to act as his bladder after a tumor was removed from his bladder.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications