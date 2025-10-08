ICYMI: Karrueche Tran shows up to support Deion Sanders in hospital as Colorado HC undergoes strenuous procedure on his legs

Colorado coach Deion Sanders could not lead the Buffaloes past the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 6 action, losing 35-21 to drop his team to a 2-4 record this season. During his postgame news conference, Coach Prime, who has battled health issues since his tenure at Jackson State, revealed that he was battling more blood clots in his legs and that he did not wear shoes during the game due to pain. Sanders, who had two toes in his left foot amputated three years ago, underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove the clots in his foot. Popular actress Karrueche Tran was pictured at Sander's bedside before the surgery. In the clip posted by ESPN on Instagram, the actress was seen supporting Sanders as he was wheeled into surgery and fondly rubbing his arm.Tran was also present at Deion Sanders' bedside in May when he underwent an operation to remove a cancerous tumor in his bladder. Tuesday's procedure was the 16th surgery done on the Buffs coach. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the game against the Horned Frogs, the charismatic Deion Sanders revealed that he hoped to be back coaching his team the day after the surgery and would be on the sidelines for the Buffs' Week 7 clash against the Iowa State Cyclones. &quot;I'm going to be all right. Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow because I don't miss practice. I don't plan on doing such. I cannot wait to get past this hurdle.&quot; Deion Sanders said. &quot;It has nothing to do with me working at the level I'm trying to compete at.&quot;Deion Sanders details health difficultiesAfter his operation on Tuesday, Deion Sanders conducted an interview with ABC's Michael Strahan on &quot;Good Morning America&quot; during which he detailed his health struggles. “Now I got different battles. I'm not just battling the football team across from me. I'm battling peeing every night. Thank God that I depend on Depends,” Sanders said.&quot;I mean, even getting up every day, I got eight toes. I mean, I'm hurting. Like, when I'm going through a game, I got to wear certain type of shoes, bottoms to make sure that my feet are not just going crazy by the fourth quarter.&quot;Over the past few years, Coach Prime's health struggles have cropped up, necessitating his missing a Pac-12 media day in 2023 after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and to straighten his toes. Coach Prime also spent time away from Colorado during the preseason as he underwent a procedure that reconfigured his intestines to act as his bladder after a tumor was removed from his bladder.