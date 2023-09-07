What happened to Deion Sanders' foot surgery? Latest updates on Coach Prime's health

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been through a lot in the last two years. From bringing amazing success to Jackson State to getting two toes amputated and ultimately making his FBS debut as a coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Before the season began, there was a moment of worry when Deion Sanders missed the Pac-12 media day as he was recovering from surgery.

A few years ago during his time at Jackson State, Sanders had surgery to repair a dislocated toe in 2021. Unfortunately, he needed emergency surgery due to complications from the first surgery.

The complications included blood clots in his left leg which forced him to go in for another procedure. The blood clots also run in Sanders' family with two uncles and his mother suffering from them.

He missed three games and had two of his toes amputated as a result. The complications reemerged early this year forcing him to go for two more surgeries to remove them.

Coach Prime's appointment with his doctors was featured on a YouTube episode of "The Pregame Show" when they discussed treatment possibilities for his medical condition. He went over the numerous possibilities that were provided to him in the video.

"The doctors were just telling me, worst comes to worst, this was going to happen," Sanders said. "But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left."

His medical team included orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt and vascular surgeons Dr. Max Wohlauer and Dr. Donald Jacobs. Jacobs explained that Sanders was at risk of losing his left leg and Prime had a typical answer for him.

"Well, I know what risks are. I only have eight toes. So, I'm pretty sure I understand. I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it," Sanders said. "This is the best downtime I have."

Doctors needed to straighten two of his toes but they could not do that without restoring blood flow to his feet which were numb.

Luckily, Deion Sanders' foot surgery went well and he was back on the sidelines walking without the customary support and leading Colorado to an unexpected win against TCU.

Have Deion Sanders' surgeries affected his coaching?

Even throughout the difficult times leading up to his two surgeries earlier this year, Deion Sanders kept repeating a message that has become his calling card for the football season.

"You've got to understand: I ain't going nowhere, because we coming," he said. "I'm just trying to get all this straight, so when I walk that sideline and I talk my talk, I can walk my walk."

Deion Sanders backed up his assertion and ran out onto the field with his team before the clash against TCU and his team proceeded to produce one of the shocks of the season. Nothing puts Coach Prime down.