What was the cause of Deion Sanders' blood clots? Taking a closer look at the medical conditions of the Colorado HC

Deion Sanders is a man who has been a part of athletics for most of his entire life. Although the Colorado head coach is quite healthy, he recently had to undergo major surgery.

Earlier this year, Sanders underwent a successful surgery to remove blood clots in his left leg. Many must be wondering what was the cause of Deion Sanders' blood clots. Let's find out.

What was the cause of Deion Sanders' blood clots?

Deion Sanders' blood clots link back to his family history. Coach Prime revealed two of his uncles and his mother had the same health condition. One of the uncles reportedly died from it too (via AndScape). These blood clots have caused major health problems in the left leg and foot of the Florida State legend.

Another report revealed that these clots developed from a previous operation. According to StopTheClot.org, such clots are called femoral arterial blood clots and appear with Experienced Compartment Syndrome. Here are the most important things you should know about the condition:

Deion Sanders' blood clots affect the femoral artery, which is the largest artery in the body located in the upper thigh. Any kind of clotting in the region would be life-threatening.

Experienced Compartment Syndrome, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a condition caused by too much pressure on the muscles. The higher the pressure, the more restricted the blood flow. It is considered a limb-threatening and occasional life-threatening injury. If you survive it, chances are, you will lose your limb due to a lack of blood flow in the affected area.

The "previous operation," as per SI.com, was the result of a dislocated toe that went untreated for almost two decades.

How is Sanders dealing with these blood clots?

So far, because of the blood clots, Deion Sanders had to lose two toes in his left foot via amputation as a preventive measure.

This situation took a toll on Sanders' mental health as well. In an interview shown on the docuseries "Coach Prime," he said the following about his condition:

“I was so heavily medicated, I didn’t remember half the stuff the doctors did, so when I first looked down, it was humbling, because I’ll never run like that again. I don’t know if I’m going to wear shorts again. All these things cross your mind. All these things I have accomplished are on the back burner. I’m thinking about am I going to walk again. Am I going to walk correctly? Will I be able to jog? Shoot, am I going to live?"

As of now, Coach Prime looks fit as Colorado's new head coach and his Buffaloes are doing well early in the season.