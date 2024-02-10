Who is Matt Brock? UConn Huskies' potential DC candidate ahead of 2024 season

Matt Brock reportedly joined the UConn Huskies as their defensive coordinator. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and worked at Washington State, Bowling Green and Texas Tech.

This move comes after Brock’s successful tenure with the Bulldogs, where he played a pivotal role in their defensive strategies. During the ReliaQuest Bowl, Mississippi State secured a 19-10 victory over Illinois, and Brock called the defensive plays during this critical game.

Matt Brock’s playing career

Matt Brock, born on Oct. 11, 1988, had a playing career that unfolded over four years at Baker University, where he amassed an impressive 277 tackles and secured seven interceptions. He received all-conference honors in both 2009 and 2010.

Matt Brock’s experience as a coach

Brock began his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Baker University. Subsequently, he joined Texas Tech as a defensive quality control coach before swiftly ascending to the role of inside linebackers coach.

His tenure at Bowling Green saw him donning the dual hat of special teams and linebackers coach, and during the 2017 season, he was nominated for the Broyles Award.

Following this, Brock transitioned to Washington State, where he specialized in coaching special teams and outside linebackers. His next stop was Mississippi State, where he continued his work with special teams and outside linebackers.

After three years with the Bulldogs, he earned a promotion to the position of defensive coordinator.

As he transitions to UConn, he brings his wealth of experience and expertise to bolster the Huskies’ defense.

During the 2023 season, Mississippi State’s defense allowed an average of 350.6 total yards per game (ranking 40th out of 130 FBS programs) and 26.6 points per game (ranking 66th). In comparison, UConn’s defense faced lesser competition but ranked 95th in total yards allowed (406.5) and 96th in points allowed (29.8).

Brock's resume aligns with UConn Huskies' defensive needs

Brock’s appointment marks the fourth addition to UConn football’s coaching staff this offseason, joining Tyson Brown (new strength and conditioning director), Jeremiah Bogan (director of player personnel) and Eddie Hernon (general manager).