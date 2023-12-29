Who are the Memphis vs Iowa State announcers today on ESPN? All about the Liberty Bowl game's coverage team

The upcoming Liberty Bowl is a rematch as Memphis squares off against Iowa State, with the Tigers enjoying the advantage of hosting the game in their stadium. However, this isn't a straightforward encounter, as Iowa State emerged victorious in the bowl five years ago.

Memphis, despite a relatively successful regular season, flew under the radar. Their three losses came against ranked opponents: Missouri, Tulane and SMU. But all of those games were close and remained within at least one possession. Now, coach Ryan Silverfield and the rest of the Tigers are eyeing their first Big 12 triumph since overpowering Kansas in 2016.

On the flip side, Iowa State likewise had a noteworthy campaign. Despite stumbling in non-conference play, with losses to Iowa and Ohio, the team rebounded impressively with victories over formidable opponents like Oklahoma State and Kansas State. That propelled them to their sixth winning season in seven years, a first since the 1920s.

Ahead of this year's Liberty Bowl, let's have a look at the announcers:

Who are the Liberty Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Memphis vs Iowa State clash will be led by John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport. The voices on ESPN radio will be Jorge Sedano and Orlando Franklin.

What time is the Liberty Bowl game today?

The Liberty Bowl is set for an 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Memphis vs Iowa State game today?

Memphis has long been renowned for its offensive prowess, and the trend continued in 2023.

It marks the fourth instance since 2017 that the Tigers were in the top-10 in scoring. They were the seventh highest-scoring team in the nation, with an impressive average of 39.7 points per game. So fans should expect them to light up the scoreboard if things click early.

A look at the Cyclones shows why that is. While Iowa State's overall defense might have some vulnerabilities, their strength lies in defending against aerial attacks. They have limited opponents to under 200 yards passing in five games and boast an impressive 16 interceptions. This interception count ranks fourth among all defenses this season, an aspect not to be taken lightly by Memphis.

In essence, the matchup boils down to Memphis' high-octane offense pitted against Iowa State's formidable defense. The game is poised to be a strategic battle that could result in a high-scoring, yet back-and-forth contest.

