Who is the Michigan State starting QB today? Exploring the QB depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs Central Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans are set to open its 2023 college football season on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Michigan State had a disappointing 2022 season going 5-7 record and went 3-6 in the Big Ten. The Spartans started the year off 2-0 before losing four straight but did end the year going 2-2.

Entering 2023, Michigan State had a quarterback competition between Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and freshman Sam Leavitt. Head coach Mel Tucker had said all training camp, was a three-person race.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Although the season is set to kick off on Friday night, Michigan State has not announced their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against Central Michigan.

On Monday, Tucker said he won't announce the starting quarterback as everyone will just have to wait until Friday and see who is under center.

"We'll see who runs out there first on Friday night and we'll go from there," said Tucker. "We'll just have to find out on Friday."

Not naming his starting quarterback is nothing new for Mel Tucker as in 2021, he never announced his starter between Payton Thorne and Anthony Russo. Instead, it was Thorne who took the field in Week 1 against Northwestern.

Michigan State quarterback depth chart

As mentioned, Michigan State has three quarterbacks in the competition with Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and freshman Sam Leavitt. But most believe it will come down to Kim and Houser.

Noah Kim played in five games last season going 14-for-19 for 174 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He played against Ohio State, Minnesota, and Akron and threw a touchdown in each game.

Katin Houser, meanwhile, played in two games last season going 1-for-2 for two yards, as he played in Michigan State's win over Akron. He also carried the ball once for 13 yards to get a first down for the Spartans.

Sam Leavitt, meanwhile, is a four-star freshman who was the 18th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023. He committed to Michigan State on December 15, 2022.

He played high school in West Linn, Oregon and as a senior, he led his school to a 12-1 record and the Oregon 6A state title. He threw for 3,065 yards and threw for 36 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 720 yards and eight touchdowns.

Poll : Who do you think will be Michigan State's starting quarterback? Noah Kim Katin Houser 0 votes