Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach this season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to take over next year, but in the meantime, it was the interim head coach's team.

He has been married to Priscilla Arzaga Joseph for most of his adult life. Here's what you need to know about her.

Details about Mickey Joseph's wife, Priscilla

The couple have been married for a long time. The official date is unknown since they are a pretty private couple and she is a pretty private person. What is known is that they have six children together.

Their kids are named Jacob, Zackary, Makiyah, Malania, Maya, and Mickey Reign. Priscilla is a prominent radio personality in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Why was Mickey Joseph arrested?

The former interim head coach was arrested Wednesday on "suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault," according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The coach was slated to be a part of Rhule's new Nebraska staff. He was supposed to return to his original roles as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach for whoever would be hired full time.

Matt Rhule will take over for the now-arrested coach

However, now that he has been arrested, a return to the Cornhuskers is very unlikely.

According to Fox News, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said:

"I was made aware of the charges against [Coach] and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time."

Police responded to a disturbance around 2 pm and arrested the former coach.

What is the punishment for third degree domestic assault?

Joseph was arrested for third-degree assault. That carries a hefty penalty.

According to the Nebraska Legislature:

"A person commits the offense of assault in the third degree if he intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causes bodily injury to another person; or threatens another in a menacing manner."

This can carry up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

