“Prime wanted that smoke” – Fans react to Deion Sanders’ bizarre handshake with Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson after state troopers had to intervene

Deion Sanders has been the coach of Jackson State for a few years. Following an illustrious multi-sport career, the former cornerback has moved into the college football game, where's had quite a run of success.

After his team defeated Alabama State 26-12 to move to 5-0 on the season, he naturally went through the field to shake hands with his opponent.

However, when it came to Alabama State's head coach, the former Dallas Cowboys star was not interested in being polite.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via Things got chippy between Coach Prime and Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State's W(via @HighlightHicks Things got chippy between Coach Prime and Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State's W 👀 (via @HighlightHicks) https://t.co/B36GMhvH1x

He shook his counterpart's hand and when he tried to pull away, the Jackson State coach held firm and gave a push as state troopers surrounded the incident.

An alternate angle of the incident gives a little more insight to the issue.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Imagine not showing respect to the GOAT No respect for Deion from Alabama State’s coach.Imagine not showing respect to the GOAT @DeionSanders No respect for Deion from Alabama State’s coach.Imagine not showing respect to the GOAT @DeionSanders https://t.co/bUpBt0p89T

It appears that the Alabama State coach wanted nothing to do with Sanders after the loss, and refused to even give him a little bit of respect. The Jackson State coach didn't take too kindly to that.

It's clear that these two coaches have conflict that goes beyond the normal tension of rivalry.

Football fans reacted to situation in question, with many confused and others unhappy with the behavior of the coaches involved.

Aaron Phillips @aphil_12 @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks When you have an @ symbol on your shirt with YOUR personal handle, you’re not about the kids. I’ll always say Deion Sanders is a fake leader of young men. Deion has and will always be about Deion. @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks When you have an @ symbol on your shirt with YOUR personal handle, you’re not about the kids. I’ll always say Deion Sanders is a fake leader of young men. Deion has and will always be about Deion.

ChampCityLA @ChampCityLA @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks Does he have to wear his Instagram handle on the back of his shirt? Lol Prime is and has always been about himself. Would never send my son to play for a coach that’s bigger than the program. @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks Does he have to wear his Instagram handle on the back of his shirt? Lol Prime is and has always been about himself. Would never send my son to play for a coach that’s bigger than the program.

JWP28 @itsallabout28 @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks To the folks on this thread who have a problem with Deion’s promotion of his IG…have you ever actually looked at his IG feed? How it celebrates his team. How it promotes others who help JSU. Or are you blindly hating the messenger w/o actually listening to the message? @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks To the folks on this thread who have a problem with Deion’s promotion of his IG…have you ever actually looked at his IG feed? How it celebrates his team. How it promotes others who help JSU. Or are you blindly hating the messenger w/o actually listening to the message?

Wilt @krjie_13 @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks Y he touch Coach Prime in the chest like that while lookin away 🤨 @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks Y he touch Coach Prime in the chest like that while lookin away 🤨

BigLT213 @BigLT213 @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks Coach Robinson explained it pretty well in his post game interview. No hate and he shouldn't be happy about losing ...he shouldn't be happy about the way he say Prime acted all week and before the game or the hitch and go situation. @BleacherReport @HighlightHicks Coach Robinson explained it pretty well in his post game interview. No hate and he shouldn't be happy about losing ...he shouldn't be happy about the way he say Prime acted all week and before the game or the hitch and go situation.

Jackson State ran a play while up big at the end of the game that seemed to aggravate the Alabama State coach.

How well has Deion Sanders done as head coach?

Not all former players enter coaching in their sport, but many do.

It's a great way to remain in the game they love past the age at which they retire. Most careers don't end at 40 years old, so players turn to coaching or other avenues to stay in the game when their bodies won't let them.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Sanders, a Hall of Famer, turned to coaching at the collegiate level. He joined Jackson State in 2020, becoming the 21st head coach for the HBCU.

In the first season as head coach, his team went 4-3, with a 3-2 record in the conference. In 2021, Jackson State burst onto the scene 11-2, with a sterling 9-0 conference record,

So far this year, Jackson State is off to a blazing start, too. They're 5-0 right now, with four of those wins coming in the conference. Sanders has the team operating at an incredible level.

Poll : 0 votes