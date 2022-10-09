“Prime wanted that smoke” – Fans react to Deion Sanders’ bizarre handshake with Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson after state troopers had to intervene

Deion Sanders has been the coach of Jackson State for a few years. Following an illustrious multi-sport career, the former cornerback has moved into the college football game, where's had quite a run of success.
After his team defeated Alabama State 26-12 to move to 5-0 on the season, he naturally went through the field to shake hands with his opponent.
However, when it came to Alabama State's head coach, the former Dallas Cowboys star was not interested in being polite.
He shook his counterpart's hand and when he tried to pull away, the Jackson State coach held firm and gave a push as state troopers surrounded the incident.
An alternate angle of the incident gives a little more insight to the issue.
It appears that the Alabama State coach wanted nothing to do with Sanders after the loss, and refused to even give him a little bit of respect. The Jackson State coach didn't take too kindly to that.
It's clear that these two coaches have conflict that goes beyond the normal tension of rivalry.
Football fans reacted to situation in question, with many confused and others unhappy with the behavior of the coaches involved.
Jackson State ran a play while up big at the end of the game that seemed to aggravate the Alabama State coach.
How well has Deion Sanders done as head coach?
Not all former players enter coaching in their sport, but many do.
It's a great way to remain in the game they love past the age at which they retire. Most careers don't end at 40 years old, so players turn to coaching or other avenues to stay in the game when their bodies won't let them.
Sanders, a Hall of Famer, turned to coaching at the collegiate level. He joined Jackson State in 2020, becoming the 21st head coach for the HBCU.
In the first season as head coach, his team went 4-3, with a 3-2 record in the conference. In 2021, Jackson State burst onto the scene 11-2, with a sterling 9-0 conference record,
So far this year, Jackson State is off to a blazing start, too. They're 5-0 right now, with four of those wins coming in the conference. Sanders has the team operating at an incredible level.