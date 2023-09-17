With starter Jeff Sims officially listed as questionable for the Week 3 game against Northern Illinois, Nebraska’s starting quarterback position is up for grabs.

Nebraska started this season on the lowest possible note, losing against Minnesota and Colorado. The school needs a win today to turn its fortunes around.

The Cornhuskers are up against the Huskies today, and the game is make-or-break for Matt Rhule’s team. The Huskies have had a fairly better season than the Cornhuskers, coming into the matchup with a 1-1 record. But it does not expressly put them over Nebraska as the favorites to win the game.

A lot about this contest will depend on who Nebraska’s starting quarterback today is. This explains why the question is of interest to a lot of Nebraska fans and college football observers.

Who will replace Jeff Sims as Nebraska’s starting quarterback today?

Jeff Sims has been Nebraska’s starter for the first two games of the season. Despite leading the Cornhuskers to two consecutive losses, coach Matt Rhule has expressed his willingness to stick with him as Sims.

However, his availability against Northern Illinois is doubtful. The quarterback left the pitch during Nebraska’s loss to Colorado last weekend due to an injury to his ankle. He was replaced by Heinrich Haarberg, who had a decent performance.

If Sims gets medical clearance to start the game, Haarberg will be on the bench for the third straight week. But he will get the nod to lead the Cornhuskers’ attack if Sims remains unfit.

Nebraska’s quarterback depth chart

Nebraska has three names on its quarterback depth chart. Junior quarterback Jeff Sims is the starter, while Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy are backing him up. Haarberg is finally getting playing time in his third year at Nebraska.

The redshirt sophomore was deployed as a hybrid receiver in the season opener against Minnesota and caught a 10-yarder in the second quarter. He also received playing time against Colorado after Sims was pulled from the game due to injury.

Haarberg threw for 13 yards and had two runs for 17 yards, spearheading a 57-yard touchdown drive for the Cornhuskers. In all likelihood, he will be Nebraska’s starting quarterback against the Huskies today.

Purdy was brought in from the transfer portal in January 2020 and spent his freshman year at Florida State. After initial playing time during which he showed promise, injuries forced him down the pecking order in the Cornhuskers' quarterback depth chart.