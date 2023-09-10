Who is Nebraska's QB1, Jeff Sims? All you need to know about QBs college career

Jeff Sims captured the hearts of football fans with his exceptional skills in the Georgia Tech uniform. He has now brought his talent and passion for football to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Although fans were eagerly anticipating the excitement he'd bring, he has had a rocky start to the season.

In a surprising turn of events, Sims has found himself at the center of unwanted attention after a disappointing performance in Week 1. He was hailed as a Heisman contender. However, he now faces a challenging road to redemption. Moreover, the game against Colorado did not help his cause.

Jeff was rated at the bottom of the PFF rankings among Big Ten quarterbacks, making him the lowest-rated passer in the conference. Jeff would need to start proving himself to compete at the highest level of college football.

Position QB Weight 220 Lbs Height 6' 4" Hometown Jacksonville, Florida

Jeff Sims' journey from high school to college football

Jeff Sims, Nebraska's starting QB

He played high school football at Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Florida, from 2016 to 2020. He initially committed to Florida State in 2019, expecting to play as a backup QB for James Blackman.

Later that year, things did not go well with Florida State, and he withdrew his commitment. He signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in December 2019.

Jeff had offers from multiple FBS schools and was ranked the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback and No. 223 recruit overall by 247Sports.

After transferring to Georgia Tech, Sims was named the team's starting quarterback, taking over the position from Tobias Oliver. Jeff made a memorable college debut, leading his team to a surprising 16-13 victory against the Seminoles. In his sophomore year, Sims had a starting quarterback role and the team ended with a 3-9 record.

In November 2022, Jeff Sims entered the transfer portal. A month later, he announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Although fans had hopes in the Matt Rhule era, Jeff Sims has made the Cornhuskers' life difficult.

He had 26 interceptions in 26 career games going into the Colorado game. However, he has been a major disappointment for Nebraska football.

With a string of interceptions and fumbles in just two games, Matt Rhule would have to revisit his choice of Sims at quarterback. The Road to redemption is paved with challenges for Nebraska football and Sims. Fans would hope for a turnaround that erases the memory of such a rocky start.

Jeff Sims Stats

Season CMP ATT TD YDS RTG 2023 11 19 1 114 94.1 2022 110 188 5 1,115 113.9 2021 113 188 12 1,468 139.3 2020 141 257 13 1,881 122.9

CMP: Completions

ATT: Passing Attempts

TD: Touchdowns

YDS: Passing Yards

RTG: Passer Rating

