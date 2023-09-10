Where did Matt Rhule coach before Nebraska? A look at Cornhuskers HC's coaching history

Matt Rhule is among the newest CFB coaches on the block, having only been named the head tactician for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. But this doesn't mean he's a rookie by any means. The 31st HC for the storied program has been around, which makes him deserving of his current position.

That said, where did Matt Rhule coach before Nebraska, exactly? We're going to answer that here. So, let's begin!

Rhule was the former head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before coming to Lincoln. He coached the Panthers for roughly three seasons, from 2020 until just last year.

While in Carolina, Rhule wasn't really that good, all things considered. He was hired by the team on January 7, 2020, signing a lengthy seven-year, $62 million contract. Team owner David Tepper believed in Rhule's ability to "build a program," which is why he picked him.

However, Rhule's career at Carolina never materialized. The Panthers' 2020 season was characterized by a five-game losing skid and a 5-11 overall finish.

2021 was also quite bad, with the Panthers only finishing 5-12 after losing seven straight games. Eventually, Matt Rhule was fired the following year. His contract was bought out for roughly $40 million, as reported by Golf Digest.

Matt Rhule's other coaching stops

Matt Rhule's previous coaching responsibilities before Nebraska were not limited to just the Carolina Panthers.

He had another stint in the pros not as a head coach, but rather as the assistant O-line coach for the New York Giants. He was part of HC Tom Coughlin's staff one year after the team won its fourth Super Bowl. Rhule got that first NFL job after brief stops at Albright College, Buffalo, UCLA, Western Carolina, and Temple.

Matt Rhule also coached the Baylor Bears, leading the team to the 2018 Texas Bowl. They beat the Vanderbilt Commodores there for Rhule's first-ever Bowl win. Then in 2019, he led the team to a blistering 9-0 start, eventually finishing 11-1. He was then named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for his efforts there.

Rhule's Nebraska job

After the Panthers brought out Matt Rhule's contract, he was hired by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on an eight-year, $74 million contract (via Yahoo Sports). Rhule's massive contract sees him become one of the highest-paid college football coaches this season, with him set to make $5.5 million this year, reports On3.

