Who are the Ohio State-Rutgers announcers Today on CBS? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to the SHI Stadium, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 10 of college football action.

The Buckeyes are fresh from being ranked No. 1 in the first college football playoff rankings after impressive wins against Penn State and Notre Dame.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 6-2 this season and have won four games against Power Five opposition to make them a formidable team. They have lost to Michigan and Wisconsin on the road but this is a home game.

The Buckeyes are on a 36-game winning streak against unranked teams and have won 16 straight games on the road. Ohio State have won all nine clashes against Rutgers by an average of 42 points.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was blunt when previewing the game and talking about the talent within the Buckeyes' roster during his weekly news conference.

"You’re looking at a front that is probably all NFL players. Their front seven will be all NFL players," Schiano said. "But the good thing is, the back four or five are all NFL players as well."

Ohio State vs. Rutgers game announcers

The game announcers for the game on CBS will be Tom McCarthy on the play-by-play, Ross Tucker as the analyst and Tiffany Blackmon will be on the sidelines.

What time is the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game today?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 12:00 PM ET.

What to expect in the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game?

The Scarlet Knights have been impressive at home where they have won a majority of their matchups. But, they showed their steel with an impressive win against the Indiana Hoosiers on the road last time out.

The matchup against the Buckeyes is a different level as the CFP ranking's No. 1 team has shown several times before this season to remain undefeated.

During his weekly news conference, Ryan Day was complimentary of Rutgers and he outlined how he expected the game to unfold.

"They're another year into their system on defense. ... I think they're more comfortable on offense," Day said. "Every week you try to identify how they're going to attack you, and this week they're going to run the football and try to equate the numbers with the quarterback run. ... We have to be efficient in this game because we know that they're going to try to run the football."

Although the Buckeyes are clear favorites for this game, the Scarlet Knights won't be pushovers.