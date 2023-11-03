What channel is the Ohio State vs Rutgers game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

For the upcoming Ohio State vs Rutgers college football contest in Week 10, two teams in the top half of the Big Ten are going to lock horns. On one side, the undefeated Buckeyes head into Piscataway sweeping all eight games on their schedule. On the other hand, the Scarlet Knights are hosting their opponents, having won six games out of eight.

You might not be exactly rooting for the Scarlet Knights in this Ohio State vs Rutgers matchup, but then again, they're currently 6-2 on the season. They're on a short two-game winning streak and will obviously want to keep their momentum going.

Clearly though, the Buckeyes are the overwhelming favorites. They've basically steamrolled almost everyone except Notre Dame and Penn State. So who do you have winning? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Ohio State vs Rutgers Week 10 college football game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Ohio State vs Rutgers game on?

TV Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Livestream: DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV

CBS/Paramount+ will be the broadcast network to air the Ohio State vs Rutgers college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV and Paramount+, among many others.

Ohio State vs Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Ohio State vs Rutgers college football matchup is 12:00 PM E.T.

Ohio State quarterback situation

Kyle McCord is now the consensus starting QB for the Buckeyes for the rest of the season. And until something bad happens, he'll keep doing what he's been doing so far.

McCord has so far logged this split: 148-for-231 64.1 CMP% for 2,163 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He was once again stellar in OSU's recent victory over Wisconsin: going 17-for-26 for 226 pass yards and two TDs and interceptions each. It will have to be something completely out of the blue if he doesn't start against Rutgers.

The thing is, McCord has been nursing an injury even if he played that Wisconsin game. That could be a major deciding factor for things to not pan out for Ohio State.

Rutgers quarterback situation

Gavin Wimsatt's numbers for the season aren't eye-popping per se, but they're still commendable, nonetheless. He thus far has gone 91-for-181 (50.3 CMP%) for 1,134 total yards, including seven TDs and four interceptions.

But his performance against the lowly Indiana Hoosiers leaves much to be desired. Granted he is also nursing an injury like McCord, but still, his 39-yard passing effort on 5-for-12 from the field is far from what's required to give OSU a run for their money.