Who will be Ohio State's starting QB in 2023? Exploring Buckeyes QB battle between Kyle McCord, Tristan Gebbia & more

Ohio State has experienced a brilliant succession of quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day. From Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields, and recently CJ Stroud, the program has enjoyed excellence in the position, with the three boasting as first-round picks.

However, with the exit of Stroud, who was a two-time Heisman finalist, a big void needs to be filled. The Buckeyes have a couple of talented signal-callers left on their roster. A new set of quarterbacks will also join the program for the class of 2023.

In this article, we take a detailed look at who among the quarterbacks at Ohio State has the best chance of taking the starting role.

Ohio State Quarterback Depth

The Ohio State Buckeyes currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. Two of them, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, are returning. The other two, Tristan Gebbia and Lincoln Kienholz, are newcomers to the team.

Clarence Thomas @ClarenceT_

Kyle McCord

Devin Brown

Tristan Gebbia

Lincoln Kienholz

That’s 4 scholarship QBs.

Now if you think McCord or Brown is gonna transfer they’ll be at 3 but either of them probably wouldn’t enter the portal until September at the earliest. @Kevinish Just basic mathematics.Kyle McCordDevin BrownTristan GebbiaLincoln KienholzThat’s 4 scholarship QBs.Now if you think McCord or Brown is gonna transfer they’ll be at 3 but either of them probably wouldn’t enter the portal until September at the earliest. @Kevinish Just basic mathematics. Kyle McCordDevin BrownTristan GebbiaLincoln Kienholz That’s 4 scholarship QBs.Now if you think McCord or Brown is gonna transfer they’ll be at 3 but either of them probably wouldn’t enter the portal until September at the earliest.

McCord, who is currently in his junior season, holds the most experience among the quarterbacks, having played in 12 games and started one. On the other hand, Brown will enter his sophomore year after spending his freshman season as the third-string quarterback.

Tristan Gebbia has joined the program as a transfer from Oregon State for his final year of eligibility. Lastly, Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star prospect, will join the team as a freshman. Kienholz originally committed to Washington but decided to switch his commitment.

Who gets the QB1 role?

The spring training was not enough for head coach Ryan Day and quarterback coach Corey Dennis to find CJ Stroud's replacement. However, the two will primarily be seeking a leader who demonstrates both on-field and off-field qualities as a key priority.

Ohio State is confident that they have a capable quarterback on their roster who can fill the position. McCord and Brown will compete against each other to showcase their abilities and earn the starting job. It will be a competitive battle to prove their worthiness for the position.

Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy I'm not saying McCord or Brown will have the same success as C.J. Stroud, but I don't think there needs to be the level of concern that I've seen/heard. The #Buckeyes have recruited and developed quarterback well. I'm not saying McCord or Brown will have the same success as C.J. Stroud, but I don't think there needs to be the level of concern that I've seen/heard. The #Buckeyes have recruited and developed quarterback well.

While Kienholz might have a little chance of securing the starting role in his first year on the team, Gebbia, on the other hand, has a good shot at it. His addition to the team will offer Ryan Day valuable depth, experience, and competition in the quarterback position.

However, McCord's connection with highly-rated wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., could play out in his favor. The two have been close friends since their time at St. Joseph Preparatory School in Philadelphia. Playing together at high school, they both posted school-record stats which could be repeated with the Buckeyes.

