Who are the Ohio State vs Penn State game announcers today on Fox? All you need to know about Week 8 game’s coverage team 

The Ohio State vs Penn State game of Week 8 will be one of the fiercest rival games of the Big Ten conference. No. 3 ranked Ohio State remains unbeaten so far this season.

Only three teams are undefeated in the Big Ten so far, and the Buckeyes are one of them. They are currently in second place in the conference and will be looking forward to continuing this winning streak and securing a place in the college football playoffs. Last weekend they went against Purdue. Ohio State won that game quite comfortably, dismantling the Boilermakers 7-41.

On the other hand, No. 7 ranked Penn State is also unbeaten and will be a strong competitor for their division rivals. They have been cruising through the season so far. And last weekend saw them whitewash UMass 63-0 to continue their victorious momentum. But will this streak finally come to an end at the hands of the Buckeyes?

Ohio State vs Penn State game announcers

Fans can watch the Ohio State vs Penn State game of Week 8 on their televisions. It will be broadcast live on the Fox Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

The game crew from Fox that will cover the Ohio State vs Penn State clash will include Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft. The game will be a part of their Big Noon Kickoff broadcast. Johnson will be calling the game play-by-play, while Klatt will provide his expertise as a studio analyst. On the other hand, Jenny Taft will be at the stadium covering the game live as a sideline reporter.

What time is the Ohio State vs Penn State game today?

The Ohio State vs Penn State game is slated to kick off at around 12 P.M. ET in the afternoon. It will be hosted at the Ohio Stadium, the home turf of the Buckeyes in Columbus.

What to expect in the Ohio State vs Penn State game?

Ohio State's offense has been performing well. But one concerning factor that could be crucial in the result of their Week 8 clash would be their red zone struggles. The Buckeyes have touchdown scores in only 60.9 % of its red zone possession, which ranks 69th nationally. This trouble was pretty evident during their close game against Notre Dame, which they eventually won 14-17.

On the other hand, Penn State's defense has been incredible this campaign. They have stopped their rivals on the field on 46.4% of defensive snaps for a loss or no gain. If the Nittany Lions can continue this defensive stronghold, then Ohio State will have a difficult time defending their six-game winning streak. Who will record their first loss of the season this weekend?