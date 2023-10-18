Penn State vs. Ohio State predictions, odds, and picks - Oct. 21

The Penn State Nittany Lions go on the road to play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET in what promises to be one of the best games of the season.

Penn State is currently 6-0 and ranked seventh in the country. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 63-0 blowout over UMass last weekend. Ohio State, meanwhile, is also 6-0 and ranked third in the country. The Buckeyes are coming off a 41-7 road win over Purdue last weekend.

The winner of Penn State vs. Ohio State will give them a chance to possibly get into the college football playoff even if they don't win the Big 10.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Penn State vs. Ohio State: Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

Venue: Ohio Stadium

Penn State vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Spread

Penn State +4.5 (-110)

Ohio State -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Penn State +170

Ohio State -205

Totals

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Penn State vs. Ohio State: Picks

Penn State has been led by quarterback Drew Allar who has been solid this season. This should be a back-and-forth game that could be high-scoring, so take Allar to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +135.

With the Ohio State Buckeyes, the offense goes through wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., so take him to get over 87.5 receiving yards at -115. Harrison Jr. has gone over this number in three of his last four games. If Ohio State's offense is going to do well, Harrison Jr. will need to be the main reason why.

Penn State vs. Ohio State head-to-head

These teams first met in 1912 with the Nittany Lions winning 37-0.

The teams have met 38 times with Ohio State leading the all-time series 23-14. The Buckeyes are currently on a six-game win streak over Penn State, with the Nittany Lions last winning in 2016.

Penn State vs. Ohio State prediction

Penn State will get a chance to prove they are legit playoff contenders on Saturday as the Nittany Lions will play the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State has struggled at times this season, but the Buckeyes defense has been solid. As well, Ohio State's offense has started to click and I expect the Buckeyes to get the win in a very back-and-forth game.

Prediction: Ohio State wins by a field goal in a competitive game.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Penn State Ohio State 5 votes